RACINE — Almost exactly nine years after first opening along the Root River next to the Main Street Bridge, John's Dock is set to close.
John's Dock, 303 Dodge St., the riverside restaurant and bar known for its beach bar vibe and live music, opened for the first time on Labor Day 2009. It is scheduled to close at its current location on Sept. 23.
Owner John Dunk is already calling Sept. 23 “The day the music dies,” referencing the song “American Pie” by Don McLean, which memorializes the tragic deaths of rockers Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper on Feb. 3, 1959 near Clear Lake, Iowa.
Although Dunk, who ran for Racine City Council in 2016 but lost to Tracey Larrin in the 4th aldermanic district, said he’s known the closure was coming for several months, the news was confirmed on Sunday by a post on John's Dock's Facebook page.
“We have tried endlessly to negotiate with our landlords, but unfortunately to no avail,” read the Facebook post — which received more than 220 reactions, 80 comments and 140 shares in two days.
“The landlords explained they were looking for a developer to develop the property,” Dunk told The Journal Times.
“The river will not be the same,” one Facebook user commented. “Time to turn the page and let the new chapter begin,” another added.
Ron Lovdahl spoke for himself and other John’s Dock regulars Wednesday afternoon about the last days at one of their favorite hangouts. “We all love this place so much,” Lovdahl told The Journal Times. “It’s the camaraderie, the family atmosphere, not to mention the good food.”
Although he is John's Dock's sole owner, Dunk is helped by his son, Ben, for whom the outdoor Ben's Beach Bar is named. Ben Dunk also won the Journal Times' Best of Racine Best Bartender in 2016, the same year the restaurant won the Best Live Music category.
John's Dock may reopen soon, if a new location is found quickly. Dunk said that he plans to keep the location local, and preferably still along the water.
“We’ll be open by the end of the year, maybe even earlier,” he said.
A final closing party is planned for Sept. 23, when patrons can get one last meal, drink and dance in at John's Dock, starting at 11 a.m. Dunk said that he plans to have music there throughout the day.
Other restaurant closure
John’s Dock isn’t the only waterfront restaurant to announce its closure this summer. Cliff’s Boathouse Cafe, 301 Hamilton St., announced via Facebook it was permanently closing on Aug. 21.
After 31 years in business, Cliff's last day was earlier this month.
Hmmmmm...sounds like city dirty dealing, Cliffs now this...We got a little Chicago mob tactics here...have heard lots of Dealings the Mayor personally is working out for HIS own power ...Strange doings ...
