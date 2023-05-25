Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

YORKVILLE — A portion of Spring Street is getting reconstructed and upgrades are coming to the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area after the Racine County Board approved two resolutions Tuesday evening.

One resolution, by the Finance and Human Resources Committee, authorized the creation of a new capital project for Highway C (Spring Street) Surface Transportation Program-Urban Project from Ohio Street to Fairway Drive and the transfer of $59,311 within the Department of Public Works and Development Services 2023 budget.

The other resolution, also by the Finance and Human Resource Committee, authorized the acceptance of a Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission grant for $25,000 in environmental and recreational improvements at the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area in the Town of Burlington and a transfer of funds within the land conservation 2023 budget.

Both resolutions received an 18-0 vote for final approval after a second reading. District 6 Supervisor Marcus West and District 15 Supervisor John Wisch were absent. The District 2 seat remained vacant after Fabi Maldonado’s resignation from the board.

Highway C reconstruction

County officials have said it's necessary to reconstruct Highway C (Spring Street) from Ohio Street to Fairway Drive.

This stretch of road is primarily in Mount Pleasant with a small portion in the City of Racine. It includes Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3811 Spring St., and Ink Affliction Tattoos and Piercing, 4106 Spring St.

The roadway, last constructed in 1975, has four lanes of concrete pavement and a median.

“It's a very urban section that's just starting to deteriorate. It's past its useful, maintainable life,” said Racine County Engineering Manager Alex Valley.

The board entered into a Surface Transportation Program-Urban Local Program Project Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in February 2021. The amount of the STP-Urban Grant of federal funds is capped at $3,042,317.

The construction cost of the project is estimated at $4,217,760, without design costs billed from an engineering firm. Those design costs are estimated at $650,000.

Additional design funds will be secured through subsequent transfers from Public Works project savings or future capital budget requests.

The WisDOT project deadlines require that design must begin in 2023 to leverage the WisDOT funding cap and maintain WisDOT project schedules and fiscal constraints.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025, but with other projects in the area that may need to use Highway C as a detour route, the county is coordinating with WisDOT and the local municipalities to reduce traffic impacts.

“I'm assuming it is going to be a great mess once that gets going,” District 4 Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian said with a laugh.

John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area improvements

Racine County applied for and received a Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission grant of $25,000 for restoration efforts at the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area, 7516 Fish Hatchery Road, Town of Burlington.

The area was chosen because of environmental concerns, such as erosion control, slope stability, removal of sediment, functionality of the dam and habitat improvement.

District 12 Supervisor Don Trottier called the improvements “much needed.”

The project includes widening the trail, fixing sinkholes and adding stone or repairing turf grass as needed.

A small platform will be added to improve water access, primarily for fishing.

Erosion control will include grading, excavation and placement of rock riprap to stabilize steep banks along the shoreline. Invasive brush and dead trees will be removed.

Native grass and wildflowers will be seeded on bare soils in areas that will not be used for foot traffic to control erosion and create a more natural environment.

There will be sediment removal on the overflow of the dam to prevent it from continuing downstream.

Construction is estimated to begin the first week of August and should take about one week to complete.

District 21 Supervisor Taylor Wishau brought the project forward. He grew up going to the park and used to picnic and fish there. He drives past the park every day, he said.

“I’ve seen what the park was and where it’s at now,” he said.

After he was elected to the County Board in April 2022, he saw the park needed some improvements and gathered feedback from constituents about what they wanted to see.

He worked with County Conservationist Chad Sampson, former Public Works and Development Services Director Julie Anderson and current Director Roley Behm, Parks Operational Maintenance Supervisor Ben Haas, District 13 Supervisor and Vice Chairman Tom Kramer, Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and others.

Wishau added although the park is used, he wants to see it utilized even more. He said to not improve the park would be a disservice to nearby residents.

“I think it’s a fun project. Everyone loves parks. I’m just looking to bring something to that area that folks can continue to utilize and love for the years ahead,” Wishau said. “I’m confident that when this is done, it’s going to be that hidden gem of the far west end of the county.”

Delagrave highlighted Wishau’s efforts, from identifying the need for his constituents and working through the “proper chain of command.”

“Supervisor Wishau, thank you for doing your due diligence, doing it the right way, and it's something that your constituents should be proud of,” Delagrave said.

