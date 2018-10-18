FRANKSVILLE — Local businesses are teaming up for a Hoedown for Hunger next month to help provide much needed food for residents in the area.
Joey’s Hoedown for Hunger, which is also to include a celebrity pie-baking contest, is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Joey’s West, 9825 Kraut Road. Proceeds from the fundraiser are to be split between the Racine County Food Bank and Milwaukee County Hunger Task Force.
Jeff McKeown, chair of the committee organizing the fundraiser, said event organizers hope to raise more than $30,000 to split between the two organizations, and they were coming close to meeting that number before the event even happens. The fundraiser spawned from friendly banter between patrons and staff at Joey’s West and blew up from there. What started out as a pie-baking competition among friends escalated into an event that the committee hopes will make an impact throughout southeastern Wisconsin.
“We felt that holding an event between Halloween and Thanksgiving would be a good time to raise funds for the Racine County Food Bank,” said McKeown, vice-president of Racine’s Personnel Resources. “We then decided to include the Milwaukee County Hunger Task Force because our premier sponsor is Carpetland USA Flooring Center, which has locations in both the Racine and Milwaukee areas.”
The pie-baking competition is to feature apple pies made by Carpetland USA Flooring Center President Dave Brown, Joey’s West’s Audra Bauman, Racine business owner Doug Nicholson, Miss Racine Jennifer Schmidt and TMJ4 weatherman Brian Niznansky. Each contestant will make one pie for the competition and a second to be auctioned off at the event.
The Brian Daniels Band is scheduled to perform, and there will be raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing and other ways to help raise money for the two local food banks. In addition to collecting canned food the day of the event, a trailer is planned to be set outside Joey’s West to collect donations from those driving by.
Admission is $20 with access to unlimited beer, hot dogs, brats and burgers.
About the Racine County Food Bank
Since 1983, the Racine County Food Bank has assisted countless in the community with food throughout the year. The Food Bank currently provides assistance to 16 pantries located throughout Racine County, 13 of them within the city limits.
Dan Taivalkoski, the food bank executive director, said, “While nutritious food donations are always appreciated, if we had to rely on food donations alone, there would be many times throughout the year when we would be out of food.
“Monetary gifts allow us to purchase the food we need to supplement food donations so that all of our pantries, shelters and community meal programs can get the food they need to serve their clients,” Taivalkoski said. “Events like these ensure that families and individuals in Racine County will not know hunger in the months ahead.”
