Joel Jacobsen to again challenge Robin Vos in race for Assemblty District 63

A release sent from Jacobsen's campaign on Friday said "Amid a jolting resignation by Bob Prailes last week, Joel has stepped in to be a voice for the people of southeastern Wisconsin."

Jacobsen, like Prailes, said that his goal is to try to fight back against Wisconsin's increasingly partisan politics. He also said that the April 7 election became subject to "gross mishandling" by state leaders.

In a statement, Jacobsen said, "Due to the shocking resignation of Bob Prailes for the candidacy of the 63rd Assembly District, I have elected to begin my campaign to be on the ballot for the 63rd. Bob was trying to improve our political climate, and I wholeheartedly supported his campaign. Part of the thanks he received were ugly personal attacks and fear for his family. We now face the challenge of the ongoing pandemic in Wisconsin and a safe rebuild of our economy. I believe I have the tools and character to represent our district in a vastly less divisive fashion than the current occupant.”

The general election is scheduled for Nov. 3. A partisan primary, should one be necessary, is scheduled for Aug. 11.

Jacobsen said he is currently circulating nomination papers, which are due June 1.