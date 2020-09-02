Joe Biden to visit Kenosha tomorrow

KENOSHA — The day after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha to see riot damage and meet with law enforcement and other local leaders in person, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he will visit the city.
Joe and Jill Biden will visit Thursday, the campaign said. They plan to participate in a "community meeting ... to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a statement from Biden's campaign. After that, the campaign said the couple will make a "local stop," but did not say where.
Both Trump and Joe Biden have condemned the physical damage done to the city while also both saying they support non-destructive demonstrations.
In a video shared by Biden's campaign, the former vice president said: "I want to make it absolutely clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."
Biden, like many others including Gov. Tony Evers, said that Trump's visit could escalate tensions in Kenosha.
After violence occurred in the days following the Jacob Blake shooting, Wednesday through Friday last week were much more calm although law enforcement had stepped up its detentions of those arrested for violating curfew. Thousands marched on Saturday, and hundreds were back in Kenosha Tuesday: some showing support for Trump while others loudly voiced their opposition.
Before, during and after Trump's visit to Kenosha, re-upping criticisms of Biden for not having been physically present on his campaign trail. Thursday would mark Biden's first visit to the crucial swing state of Wisconsin.
One of the primary reason's analysts say Hillary Clinton lost Wisconsin in the 2016 election was her lack of presence in the state. Biden was supposed to have visited last month for the Democratic National Convention, but he ended up accepting the nomination virtually after the in-person DNC was functionally canceled due to the coronavirus.
Trump used the opportunity to drive home his campaign message of “law and order” by expressing support for law enforcement and blaming “domestic terror” for the looting and arson that’s taken place in the city during the protests. The president and his allies have been saying that if Biden were to be elected such violent incidents would become the norm.
While Biden has repeatedly denounced the protest violence, he has expressed sympathy for protesters’ concerns over systemic racism and a commitment to enact police reforms if elected. Trump said that one of the reasons he did not visit with Blake's family on Tuesday was because the family "wanted to have lawyers involved."
The Wisconsin branch of the American Civil Liberties Union criticized Trump's comments Tuesday, as have others, particularly how he had dismissed questions about the existence of systemic racism.
“In his speech on Tuesday in Kenosha, President Trump dismissed the existence of systemic police violence and structural racism. In doing so, he ignored the pleas of thousands of Americans who have taken to the streets in recent months to fight for Black lives, and continued to ignore the reality that generations of Black and Brown people have been harmed by police," ACLU of Wisconsin spokeswoman Alyssa Mauk said in a statement. “It is clear that President Trump, (Kenosha Police) Chief (Daniel) Miskinis and (Kenosha County) Sheriff David Beth either do not understand or do not care about the reasons that so many people — in Kenosha and across the country — are calling for change."
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
APTOPIX Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Trump
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Police Shooting Wisconsin
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
Rally in Kenosha
The Associated Press and Mitchell Schmidt of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.