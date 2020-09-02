Joe Biden to visit Kenosha tomorrow

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — The day after President Donald Trump visited Kenosha to see riot damage and meet with law enforcement and other local leaders in person, Democratic challenger Joe Biden said he will visit the city.

Joe and Jill Biden will visit Thursday, the campaign said. They plan to participate in a "community meeting ... to bring together Americans to heal and address the challenges we face," according to a statement from Biden's campaign. After that, the campaign said the couple will make a "local stop," but did not say where.

Both Trump and Joe Biden have condemned the physical damage done to the city while also both saying they support non-destructive demonstrations.

In a video shared by Biden's campaign, the former vice president said: "I want to make it absolutely clear: Rioting is not protesting. Looting is not protesting. It's lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted."

Biden, like many others including Gov. Tony Evers, said that Trump's visit could escalate tensions in Kenosha.