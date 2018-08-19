RACINE — Passing Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., on Friday afternoon the music was blasting, kids played between tables and the smell of grilled burgers filled the air. You’d think it was a block party.
The Rev. Melvin Hargrove, project manager for Racine County’s Uplift 900 project, said that’s the idea. Job Fest is meant to bring employers into Racine’s neighborhoods to meet potential employees where they are.
“It shows them that we’re serious about bridging the gap and reconnecting with the community,” he said.
It also gives job seekers a chance to interact with the employer face-to-face instead of through an email or a resume.
“The community sees we do have employers willing to go out in an unorthodox way,” said Hargrove.
Jennifer Lama, a human resources manager at United Natural Foods Inc. in Sturtevant, said the atmosphere made interactions with job seekers more casual.
“It gives people a more relaxed feel, a little bit more informal,” said Lama.
She added that allowing job seekers to bring their kids opened up the opportunity to more people.
“I like the concept,” she said. “Its more family-friendly.”
Michelle Lascon, a recruiter with InSinkerator in Racine, said its “less scary” for job hunters.
“People can come up and have a conversation, learn more about the position,” she said. “Bring the kids, mingle. Its mainly networking.”
Halfway through the event, Racine County officials had counted over 100 people come through. Hargrove was feeling pretty good about the event.
“For me, we can always get better,” he said. “But I’m happy with the turnout.”
The next Job Fest is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
Perhaps not every one is irate .
I find the idea offensive and a terrible misappropriation of intergovernmental funds.
Only 100 even when you throw in food and music? When over 5000 applied for housing assistance? I'm sorry but that is just sad and indicative of why folks get so irate with Racine.
This was a great idea! Good job everyone!
