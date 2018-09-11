Subscribe for 17¢ / day
WATERFORD — Job-seekers are invited to The Cotton Exchange Restaurant & Banquet Hall, 345 Hickory Hollow Road, to meet with more than a dozen local employers on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

The Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday and end at 7 p.m. On Thursday, the fair opens at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to end at 1 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce invites applicants to bring resumes and advises that no appointments are necessary for any interviews.

Among the employers who plan to attend are Town Bank, E-S Plastics, Jim's Garage Doors, HyPro Inc., Waterford Senior Living, River City Lanes, Triple Crown Products, John's Disposal, Cafe 213 and The Cotton Exchange.

Representatives from Racine County Workforce Solutions will also be available to answer questions for both employers and applicants.

