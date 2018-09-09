CALEDONIA — When asked to describe what kind of person Joan Milaeger was, her son Kevin had a simple, but eloquent response.
"She was friendly, had a great smile and got along with everybody," Kevin Milaeger said. "Even as she got older, she still knew all customers by name."
The 91-year-old matriarch of one of Racine County's pre-eminent businesses, passed away Friday surrounded by her loved ones at home after battling cancer.
Joan Milaeger, a 1945 Horlick High School graduate and loving wife of Dan Milaeger, helped establish a family business that has been around for nearly 60 years.
Dan and Joan started their business in an 8- by 12-foot greenhouse in their backyard. From there, Milaeger's grew into the company it is today, with two stores, one at 4838 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia and the other at 8717 Durand Ave. in Sturtevant. It grows 2 million plants annually in over 90 greenhouses. That is what makes the company so special to the Milaeger's son, Kevin.
"So many flower shops today don't grow their plants naturally," he said. "My mother instilled in my sister and I the need to care for plants.
"There are numerous things that can go wrong when trying to grow a plant," Milaeger added, saying his mom "always knew how much to water a plant; it would't be too much, but it wouldn't be too little."
In addition to the millions of plants produced, Milaeger's employs approximately 110 full-time people year-round, including those in its landscaping division.
"The company started out with just a few people, including myself and my sister," Kevin Milaeger said. "It's crazy to see how, over time, things change; but, it's all about adapting to those changes."
Kris Reisdorf, Joan's daughter, emphasized the dedication that it took from her parents to get their business to where it is today.
"I truly think that if they brought up the subject of wanting to start a business to their parents, they would have been shot down," Reisdorf said. "It was a tough time back then to try and run your own business, but my parents were able to do it with a lot of hard work."
Growing with love
As the Milaeger's business started to develop, Kevin Milaeger began to see why the company saw so much success.
"My mom would sing to the flowers everyday," Milaeger said. "She was a part of the choir at St. John's Lutheran Church, and I really believe that her love had a big part in those flowers blossoming."
Joan was an active member of St. John's in Racine for more than 70 years and sang in the choir for 27 years.
On top of Joan's compassion, she was a social butterfly, according to her son. "My parents' driving force was the communication with the customers," Milaeger said. "They taught my sister and I that the only way you are going to make a good business is by developing great relationships with the people that shop at your stores."
From generation to generation
Kevin Milaeger attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and had intention of pursuing a different career, but something kept calling him back to the garden.
"My sister and I both went to school to become our own person, not necessarily to get away from the family business, but we had plans to do our own thing," Milaeger said. "But, wouldn't you know it, we both ended up back at Milaeger's where it all began for us."
Milaeger and his sister now own the store and have intentions of passing it down to their children once they retire. Kevin's son David and his daughter Lucy currently both work for the store.
"I'm not really sure where this business will be 50 years from now," Milaeger said. "I think there is still a strong future for plants in retail and when times change, we want to be able to change with them."
A loving mother
Up until Joan's final moments, she hosted family dinners at her house nearly every night, according to her son.
"She never stopped wanting to be with us," Mileager said. "It was always great to go over her house for a meal."
Reisdorf said she'll always remember how supportive her mother was. "My mom backed any decision we made, no matter what," she said. "She was the best mom I could ask for."
