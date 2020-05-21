Jo-Don Farms will reopen on Memorial Day; here are the safety measures it has in place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — After a stressful few weeks, during which Jo-Don Farms turned to crowdfunding to get through the COVID-19 shutdown, the zoo plans to reopen on Monday, Memorial Day.

Jo-Don Farms, 5907 Nicholson Road, which currently is home to dozens of animals, opened in 1975 and relied on volunteers over the past few weeks to stay afloat while it was closed under order of the Department of Health Services.

Usually, the zoo opens for business on May 1. And this delay, along with a bevy of festivals and other events being canceled, has cost Jo-Don Farms approximately one-third of its revenue this year, according to Vice President Alex Meyer. The staff is currently praying The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County doesn’t get canceled for the year, since “that’s a huge chunk of our income,” Meyer said.

According to the GoFundMe, the lockdown resulted “in no income to support the animals” for the zoo. “The money raised will go directly to feeding the animals, maintaining normal life for them, and paying the utilities to keep them warm.”

The GoFundMe page ended up collecting over $10,500, exceeding Jo-Don’s goal by more than 33%.

Although the animals will be out on Memorial Day, Jo-Don Farms won’t be operating totally like normal just yet.