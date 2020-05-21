Jo-Don Farms will reopen on Memorial Day; here are the safety measures it has in place

CALEDONIA — After a stressful few weeks, during which Jo-Don Farms turned to crowdfunding to get through the COVID-19 shutdown, the zoo plans to reopen on Monday, Memorial Day.
Jo-Don Farms, 5907 Nicholson Road, which currently is home to dozens of animals, opened in 1975 and relied on volunteers over the past few weeks to stay afloat while it was closed under order of the Department of Health Services.
Usually, the zoo opens for business on May 1. And this delay, along with a bevy of festivals and other events being canceled, has cost Jo-Don Farms approximately one-third of its revenue this year, according to Vice President Alex Meyer. The staff is currently praying The Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha County doesn’t get canceled for the year, since “that’s a huge chunk of our income,” Meyer said.
According to the GoFundMe, the lockdown resulted “in no income to support the animals” for the zoo. “The money raised will go directly to feeding the animals, maintaining normal life for them, and paying the utilities to keep them warm.”
The GoFundMe page ended up collecting over $10,500, exceeding Jo-Don’s goal by more than 33%.
Although the animals will be out on Memorial Day, Jo-Don Farms won’t be operating totally like normal just yet.
Below are the safety precautions the farm has put in place, according to a message from volunteer Pam Avery:
- There will be no pony rides until further notice. Staff will announce when this will be available again.
- Animal walkabouts will not occur until further notice. Staff is working diligently on alternatives, which may include scheduled keeper talks within the zoo.
- Jo-Don asks that customers wear a mask when visiting the animals, but are not requiring them.
- Social distancing is imperative to stop the spread of COVID and staff is asking that all patrons follow the 6-foot rule.
- Visitors are asked to utilize the hand-washing station and the hand sanitizer stations regularly.
- If customers must cough or sneeze, they are asked to do so into their elbow and away from any other patrons or animals.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.