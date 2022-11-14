Jim DeMatthew declares candidacy for mayor of Racine

RACINE — With weeks to go before the candidates can start collecting signatures, another candidate has jumped into the mayor’s race.

Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy on Monday at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., in a room packed with supporters and potential supporters.

Standing with Jim were his family, including daughter Dana and wife Kathleen, who thanked those in attendance and said, “Your support is breathtaking.”

This is not DeMatthew’s first foray into the world of politics. In 2010, he made an unsuccessful bid to represent the 61st District in the Wisconsin State Legislature as a Democrat.

Alderman Henry Perez announced his candidacy for mayor last week.

The city's current mayor, Cory Mason, was elected in fall 2017 after John Dickert resigned.

Qualifying

It may seem too early for campaigning considering the country just voted a week ago. However, there’s a fair bit of qualifying work to do.

In order to qualify for the ballot, candidates for mayor must collect 200 signatures, while those seeking an alderman’s chair must collect 20 signatures. Candidates may start collecting signatures on Dec. 1.

Primaries, if necessary, are held Feb. 21, with the final election on April 4.

Issues

DeMatthew reflected on what Racine was like when he was growing up, speaking of thriving companies and successful schools.

Since then, he said, “Racine has fallen on hard time.” He pointed to high crime rates and a population in decline.

DeMatthew said with the right leadership it is possible to turn things around.

“This campaign is about restoring Racine by supporting public safety, improving amenities, creating our next economy and focusing on growth and development,” he said.

He explained the concept of "next economy" by pointing out the development along Interstate 94 and saying, “Racine is in a turning phase.”

“We need to look at how Racine is going to fund itself and continue to grow,” DeMatthew said.

Candidate

DeMatthew said there was not any one issue or incident that drove him to decide he would run for mayor. Rather, it had been building for a while.

“It’s been a lot of things,” he said. “Over the last few years I’ve had a lot of people telling me this is something I should look at doing.”

As one example, he pointed to the city’s economy and said, “You can just see the city is falling behind.”

DeMatthew said it seemed like the people in City Hall were not listening to the people of the city and, if he is elected, there would be more collaboration.

Background

DeMatthew has a bachelor's degree in political science, with a minor in public administration, from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

He said he worked at the U.S. Social Security Administration before making the jump to investments.

DeMatthew sits on the Civic Center Commission, and is a past chairman, and is a past vice chairman of the Redevelopment Authority. He also previously served as a Racine Zoo board member.