MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for information related to a smash-and-grab incident at a jewelry store in Mount Pleasant. 

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave.

Officers arrived and found entry was made to the business through a broken window. A display was broken into and several pieces of jewelry were taken. The amount or value of the jewelry was not known as of Saturday.

This incident remained under Investigation as of Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com

