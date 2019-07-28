MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Police Department is searching for information related to a smash-and-grab incident at a jewelry store in Mount Pleasant.
Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a burglar alarm at Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave.
Officers arrived and found entry was made to the business through a broken window. A display was broken into and several pieces of jewelry were taken. The amount or value of the jewelry was not known as of Saturday.
This incident remained under Investigation as of Saturday by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Mount Pleasant Police Department at 262-884-0454 option #4 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or via e-mail through the website www.racine.crimestoppersweb.com
Today's mugshots: July 26
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson
Cheyeanne Deasia Anderson, 200 block of Frank Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery with use of a dangerous weapon.
Anttwon L. Evans
Anttwon L. Evans, 2200 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Clint H. Nuttall
Clint H. Nuttall, 1100 block of Metron Court, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, criminal damage to property.
Tevin C. Cagle
Tevin C. Cagle, 1600 block of Quince Avenue, Racine, criminal trespass, criminal damage to property.
Daniel T. Spear
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Daniel T. Spear, 2100 block of Kinzie Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass.
Lisa Marie Stratton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Lisa Marie Stratton, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Elijah Williams
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Elijah Williams, Waukegan, IL, resisting an officer.
