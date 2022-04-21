Jellystone Park set to add bathhouse building, in-ground pool, decking

CALEDONIA — Jellystone Park continues to expand on its 222-acre site.

The business is set to construct an almost 3,000 square-foot bathhouse and recreational center building, almost 2,000 square-foot in-ground pool and expanded pool decking located on the southeast corner of the property at 8425 Highway 38. The Caledonia Village Board has approved site, building and operations plans for these improvements.

When Bear Paw Beach was installed in 2019 along with 100 new campsites and 50 new cabins, park owners knew the goal was to continue developing the site to accommodate the additional people. It was just a matter of what, where and when, said Bridget Bender, co-owner of Jellystone.

“It’s an exciting thing for us,” she said. “We’re trying to push ourselves and see what’s new and exciting. We’re taking care of the things we already have and hope to continue to grow. We want to keep our customers excited about what we’re doing here.”

Features

Jellystone’s goal is to provide entertainment for families and help them create memories, Bender said; with these amenities, the memories will be even more abundant.

She said the park staff, as well as guests, during the COVID-19 pandemic were more aware of space and the need to spread out. The nearly 3,000-square-foot bathhouse building is to include 10 shower stalls with changing space and 15 toilets, which is anticipated to shorten wait times and allow for patrons to feel less packed in.

“We’re really excited to add this for overnight guests showering and changing,” Bender said, adding that the bathhouse renovations such as additional toilets are “technical elements” that aren’t shiny, but still are appreciated.

The expanded pool decking is to be located around the existing pool near the southern area of the site and is to allow guests space to lounge and sunbathe.

The bathhouse and rec center will be a two-story building constructed into a hill located northwest of the existing Water Zone area, which includes an existing pool, splash pad and water slides.

The first floor of the building will open out at grade to the existing pool area.

Bender noted guests will have more activities to engage in even when the pool isn’t open. The second floor will be used as a recreational center and gathering place for entertainment amenities and is to be accessible to the north.

Outdoor entertainment amenities already existing include a basketball court, laser tag and inflatables such as a rock climbing wall. Indoor entertainment amenities to exist with this addition include a space for a deejay, and picnic tables to hold hundreds of guests for playing games like candy bar bingo, tie dying T-shirts and partake in other children’s crafts.

There will be a deck overlooking the pool area from the second floor.

Exterior materials for the bathhouse include concrete block, vinyl siding and glass. The second-floor exterior will incorporate two overhead garage doors with windows on the north, south and east elevations.

Village approval

The approval came at the board’s Monday, April 4 meeting, with a unanimous 5-0 vote. Trustees Dale Stillman and Kevin Wanggaard were excused.

The Village of Caledonia Plan Commission had previously recommended the approval, noting that the proposed use will not adversely affect the surrounding property values.

“It’s really exciting that Jellystone still continues to add features out there which must mean they’re doing well,” Village President Jim Dobbs said.

Trustee Fran Martin complimented one of the already existing buildings, calling it “beautiful.”

“Congratulations, and I think you’re really enhancing the area,” Martin told a Jellystone representative at the meeting.

Bender said she and the other owners appreciate Caledonia as well. The park’s location is ideal because it’s not right in the City of Racine, but is still close enough for Racine County residents elsewhere; they’re not spending hours driving.

