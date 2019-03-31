CALEDONIA — The massive expansion at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park, 8425 Highway 38, is gearing up for a construction-filled summer.
The project, which involves owner Randy Isaacson acquiring 150 acres of land for $3 million to the south of Jellystone’s existing campus, was undertaken to fill the desires of an increasing number of campers across the state.
Much of the land Jellystone has purchased is currently being landscaped to fit the needs of the expansion, with earth-moving machines seen on site, just north of Seven Mile Road.
Since camping is often cheaper than hotel stays, it has become increasingly inviting to many Wisconsin families. The number of Wisconsin’s campsites increased from 2,648 sites in 1962 up to more than 5,000 today, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
The additional 150 acres at Jellystone is expected to accommodate 50 cabins and 100 campsites, as well as a new banquet hall and attraction: “Yogi’s Cave.” A new 5.5-acre swim pond and beach, along with an upgraded waterpark, are also included in Isaacson’s plans.
“It’s exciting to see this organization expand their long-time presence within the Caledonia community,” Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs said in a press release. “This expansion will allow more people to experience the natural beauty of our community through recreation and camping.”
Isaacson hopes growing business and tourist interest in Racine County make Jellystone’s expansion a success.
