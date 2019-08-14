{{featured_button_text}}
Jefferson Street fire in City of Burlington re-kindles Wednesday

City of Burlington firefighters returned to the scene of a Tuesday night house fire at 118 E. Jefferson St. on Wednesday afternoon, after the fire briefly rekindled. 

 Courtesy of Matt Snorek

BURLINGTON — A house fire near the city’s Downtown area that was extinguished late Tuesday night re-kindled briefly Wednesday afternoon.

No injuries were reported during either call.

At about 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the City of Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the house at 118 E. Jefferson St. The first unit arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and firefighters saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from the gable on the east side of the house. In the attic, crews encountered high heat and heavy smoke. Firefighters then initiated suppression operations and extinguished the fire. All emergency services units left the scene by 1:30 a.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

According to City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe, firefighters returned to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the fire began smoldering again. They were on scene for about 40 minutes.

Agencies assisting the City of Burlington Fire Department with this incident included the City of Burlington Police Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue.

All residents were out of the building before firefighters arrived on Tuesday night. The origin and cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments