Jefferson Street fire in City of Burlington re-kindles Wednesday

BURLINGTON — A house fire near the city’s Downtown area that was extinguished late Tuesday night re-kindled briefly Wednesday afternoon.
No injuries were reported during either call.
At about 10:13 p.m. on Tuesday, the City of Burlington Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the house at 118 E. Jefferson St. The first unit arrived on the scene within 4 minutes and firefighters saw a moderate amount of smoke coming from the gable on the east side of the house. In the attic, crews encountered high heat and heavy smoke. Firefighters then initiated suppression operations and extinguished the fire. All emergency services units left the scene by 1:30 a.m.
According to City of Burlington Fire Chief Alan Babe, firefighters returned to the scene at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday after the fire began smoldering again. They were on scene for about 40 minutes.
Agencies assisting the City of Burlington Fire Department with this incident included the City of Burlington Police Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue.
All residents were out of the building before firefighters arrived on Tuesday night. The origin and cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Wednesday.
