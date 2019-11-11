Jeff Latus is Racine County's new treasurer

YORKVILLE — Racine County has a new treasurer: Jeff Latus.
Latus succeeds Jane Nikolai who stepped down after taking a job at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The Racine County Board on Oct. 24 unanimously approved Latus, who was sworn in right after the vote.
Latus plans to serve the rest of Nikolai’s term, then run for re-election in 2020.
Latus’ wife, Kristin Latus, is the deputy director of Racine County Human Services Department.
Background
The search committee, put together by County Board Chairman Russell Clark, interviewed three candidates and chose Latus.
A graduate of Horlick High School, Latus said he went to school at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for a semester and realized he was “not quite ready for a college education.” He ended up leaving to join the Navy and was deployed during the Persian Gulf War.
After leaving the Navy, Latus worked with his brother doing doing “on the road, construction-type work” for a few years. He returned to UW-Whitewater and graduated in 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in real estate finance.
Latus is a Realtor with Shorewest Realtors; he said he does not plan to be an active Realtor.
“I would like the opportunity to maintain my license and be able to help close friends and families in transactions if the situation arises,” Latus told supervisors during a meeting of the Executive Committee.
Latus believes his work in the private sector will help in his position as treasurer, especially when it comes to properties that are in foreclosure or in that process.
“I’m confident this local market knowledge will prove to be a valuable asset in managing and streamlining the (foreclosure) process for Racine County,” Latus said. “With (foreclosure) expenses accounting for nearly a quarter of the county treasurers’ annual budget, increased efficiencies in this area have the potential to translate into significant cost savings.”
Latus said he wants to decrease the number of properties in the in foreclosure process.
“It’s my hope that serving as a true and genuine resource to the residents of Racine County, we can work toward that goal,” Latus said.
Latus said he plans on having an open dialogue with area leaders such as Racine Mayor Cory Mason to help property owners around the county.
“When a home is in disrepair it tends to, unfortunately, a lot of the neighboring homes tend to follow,” Latus said. “On the other side of that coin, when a home has investment made in it and improvements are made to it, a lot of the neighbors tend to put extra effort into the upkeep of their homes.”