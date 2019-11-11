Jeff Latus is Racine County's new treasurer

“I would like the opportunity to maintain my license and be able to help close friends and families in transactions if the situation arises,” Latus told supervisors during a meeting of the Executive Committee.

Latus believes his work in the private sector will help in his position as treasurer, especially when it comes to properties that are in foreclosure or in that process.

“I’m confident this local market knowledge will prove to be a valuable asset in managing and streamlining the (foreclosure) process for Racine County,” Latus said. “With (foreclosure) expenses accounting for nearly a quarter of the county treasurers’ annual budget, increased efficiencies in this area have the potential to translate into significant cost savings.”

Latus said he wants to decrease the number of properties in the in foreclosure process.

“It’s my hope that serving as a true and genuine resource to the residents of Racine County, we can work toward that goal,” Latus said.

Latus said he plans on having an open dialogue with area leaders such as Racine Mayor Cory Mason to help property owners around the county.

“When a home is in disrepair it tends to, unfortunately, a lot of the neighboring homes tend to follow,” Latus said. “On the other side of that coin, when a home has investment made in it and improvements are made to it, a lot of the neighbors tend to put extra effort into the upkeep of their homes.”

