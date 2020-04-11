JC's Mufflers and Brakes closing after 37 years in business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE — JC’s Mufflers & Brakes, a north side Racine auto repair shop, is closing its doors after serving the Racine community for 37 years.

The company made its announcement of its closing on Wednesday via Facebook: “It is with much sadness that I must inform you that JC’s Mufflers and Brakes after 37 years will be closing their doors,” the post said.

The post had 33 comments as of Friday, with former customers and members of the community expressing condolences that the business would be shutting its doors.

“A great shop. I always felt I was treated fairly and professionally there,” one comment read.

“Wow. I went by yesterday and noticed all the doors closed and lot empty. Thank you for years of service to my personal fleet of vehicles. Good luck with whatever future endeavors or goals may be hatching,” another person commented.

JC’s Mufflers & Brakes, located at 2412 Douglas Ave., first opened its doors in September 1983. The business was started by Jerome Cain, according to the company’s website.

In 2003, Cain retired and sold the business to Bob and Kristine Carlson. Bob had worked at the company since it opened part-time.

