RACINE — A new set of condominiums have hit Racine, but perhaps are a little more tucked away and a little less obvious than other condo developments.

Penney Flats condos, located on the upper floors of 403 Main St. in Downtown Racine, were completed within the past month and were first listed for sale two weeks ago.

“People embrace Downtown,” said Robin Polzin, a Shorewest Realtors real estate agent. “It’s the vibe of the Downtown, the restaurants, the lake.”

The owners of the new condos, viewed as a win for the City of Racine, which has long struggled with aging housing stock, say they are “addicted to” the restoration of aging buildings — a trend that has grown more popular in recent years.

According to an IBISWorld market research report, the remodeling industry grew 1.7% from 2016 to 2021, even after the COVID-19 pandemic led to an expected 11.3% decline in 2020.

Individual units run for $275,000-$310,000.

History and features

The Penney Flats building was originally built in 1893 and opened as W.S. Buffham & Son, according to The Journal Times’ archives. Multiple businesses have since occupied the space. Some include a JCPenney, which opened in 1925 at 403-405 Main St., and later a Walgreens, which opened in 1954.

The owners, Dan and Kristin Siudak, chose to name the condos Penney Flats as a salute to the department store history.

There are two three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Two condos are on the third floor of the building, and four condos are on the second floor.

Each condo is between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet and includes its own furnace, washer and dryer in-unit. Some building-original wood frame windows and doors are included. Some doors are original as well, Polzin said.

The six new condos are all available for immediate move-in, and none had been purchased yet as of Monday. Parking for residents is not finalized, but is planned in an existing nearby parking structure.

KDS Construction Services Inc. is almost next door to its relatively new office at 407 Main St. After the newly developed office was complete, Dan Siudak, co-owner of KDS, “couldn’t resist” developing the rest of 403 Main St, said his wife, Kristin Siudak. “We’re addicted to restoring older buildings.”

The Siudaks, with their company KDS, developed the formerly unfinished space above the Classic Violins Music Shop, located on the first floor of 403 Main St.

“They really did a lot with the architecture,” Polzin said. “They had this raw, empty space, and took it to the next level. We wanted it to be a place you would live in.”

The project took about a year from start to finish, and helped employ contractors during COVID-19, Kristin Siudak said, including masonry, HVAC and electricity.

“We were all coming together during those volatile months,” Siudak said. “Our carpenter was amazing with this. It was something else. It really worked out well.”

Polzin praised the “high-end finishes” and “meticulous detail to carpentry.”

“You want what’s in the magazines, what’s on HGTV,” she said. “Everything modern, completely renovated.” She described the condos as not “cookie-cutter,” because each is unique.

Now that it’s complete, Siudak said she is looking forward to the units becoming occupied.

“We wanted to help contribute to Downtown and make improvements,” Siudak said, noting she loves working Downtown, having never done it before. She said she enjoys the central location of Racine and wants to see the area grow. “We’re hoping we can build up a community Downtown.”

