According to an IBISWorld market research report, the remodeling industry grew 1.7% from 2016 to 2021, even after the COVID-19 pandemic led to an expected 11.3% decline in 2020.
History and features
In Photos: Journal Times archives reveal history of 403 Main St. in Downtown Racine
W.S. Buffham & Son, 1893
Dr. Kowenstrot, 1901
Wisconsin Business College, 1910
Frank J. Kroulik Advertising and Mailing Service, 1911
JC Penney, 1925
JCPenney
S & L Company, 1948
S & L Company, 1949
S & L Company, 1953
Eitel to expand present store, 1953
403 Main St. in Downtown Racine
Walgreens at 403 Main St.
Walgreens closed at 403 Main St., 1994
The Penney Flats building was originally built in 1893 and opened as W.S. Buffham & Son, according to The Journal Times’ archives. Multiple businesses have since occupied the space. Some include a JCPenney, which opened in 1925 at 403-405 Main St., and later a Walgreens, which opened in 1954.
The owners, Dan and Kristin Siudak, chose to name the condos Penney Flats as a salute to the department store history.
There are two three-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Two condos are on the third floor of the building, and four condos are on the second floor.
Each condo is between 1,800 and 2,000 square feet and includes its own furnace, washer and dryer in-unit. Some building-original wood frame windows and doors are included. Some doors are original as well, Polzin said.
The six new condos are all available for immediate move-in, and none had been purchased yet as of Monday. Parking for residents is not finalized, but is planned in an existing nearby parking structure.
KDS Construction Services Inc. is almost next door to its relatively new office at 407 Main St. After the newly developed office was complete, Dan Siudak, co-owner of KDS, “couldn’t resist” developing the rest of 403 Main St, said his wife, Kristin Siudak. “We’re addicted to restoring older buildings.”
The Siudaks, with their company KDS, developed the formerly unfinished space above the Classic Violins Music Shop, located on the first floor of 403 Main St.
“They really did a lot with the architecture,” Polzin said. “They had this raw, empty space, and took it to the next level. We wanted it to be a place you would live in.”
The project took about a year from start to finish, and helped employ contractors during COVID-19, Kristin Siudak said, including masonry, HVAC and electricity.
“We were all coming together during those volatile months,” Siudak said. “Our carpenter was amazing with this. It was something else. It really worked out well.”
Polzin praised the “high-end finishes” and “meticulous detail to carpentry.”
“You want what’s in the magazines, what’s on HGTV,” she said. “Everything modern, completely renovated.” She described the condos as not “cookie-cutter,” because each is unique.
Now that it’s complete, Siudak said she is looking forward to the units becoming occupied.
“We wanted to help contribute to Downtown and make improvements,” Siudak said, noting she loves working Downtown, having never done it before. She said she enjoys the central location of Racine and wants to see the area grow. “We’re hoping we can build up a community Downtown.”
In Photos: Penney Flats condos open in Downtown Racine
Entrance of Penney Flats
Hallway area
Hallway and stairs
Kitchen
Kitchen with firewall
Bedroom with firewall
Bedroom
Bedroom
Bedroom
Laundry room
Laundry room
Bathroom
Bathroom
Newspaper clippings
Original door
Downtown view
View from a condo
In Photos: Journal Times archives reveal history of 403 Main St. in Downtown Racine
W.S. Buffham & Son, 1893
Dr. Kowenstrot, 1901
Wisconsin Business College, 1910
Frank J. Kroulik Advertising and Mailing Service, 1911