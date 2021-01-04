Jay Hammes, a former Wind Point trustee, returns to Village Board to fill vacant position

WIND POINT — By unanimous vote, the Village Board appointed Jay Hammes to fill the vacant Wind Point trustee position that Emily Lawrence had held prior to her recent resignation. The term of the seat ends in April 2022.
The Village Board had requested interested candidates apply and be interviewed at a Dec. 10 meeting.
Hammes previously served as a Wind Point village trustee from 2001-2013. During his time on the Village Board, he served as chair of the Public Safety Committee, according to a village newsletter.
For more than 30 years, he was a teacher, coach and athletic administrator at Sussex Hamilton High School and in the Racine Unified School District. For the last 14 years, Hammes’ work has been in the field of safety and security. He is currently the president and founder of Safe Sport Zone, LLC, which is a national after-school event security program, according to the newsletter.
“Welcome back to the Village Board, Jay!” the village wrote in its newsletter.