Jasons face off in Union Grove High School Board election

SONNENBERG: I am blessed to have worked in education for the past 25 years in a multitude of roles. I have been fortunate enough to sit or lead multiple educational initiatives that have positively affected students’ success in education during that time. My goal, if elected to the school board, would be to bring that experience along with a growth mindset: Do whatever it takes to help our children and our community not only be successful today or tomorrow, but provide them the tools and skills to be successful for their lifetime. I would enter the position with an open mind and fresh perspective, and analyze current and future practices from all sides to come up with the best practice for all involved.

Why should voters elect you to the board?SKALECKI: I have lived in the Union Grove community for 18 years. I have gotten to know many people in the community and students throughout my years of coaching and raising my children in the community. With having three children attend Union Grove High School I have spent countless hours in the school, attending athletic activities, plays, musicals, meetings, banquets, events etc. I don’t have any outside factors making my decisions. I’m not a former teacher, not a former board member. It’s just me. Just me being a parent and a taxpayer. I’m just like the average person and I think we need to be represented on the board that way.