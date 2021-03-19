Jasons face off in Union Grove High School Board election

UNION GROVE — In Union Grove, if your name is Jason, there’s a chance you’re running for the Union Grove High School Board.
On the April 6 ballot for a three-year term on the board are Jason Skalecki and Jason Sonnenberg.
Board pay for the one and only open seat is $3,700 annually.
The two candidates submitted written responses to two questions, given below.
What would one major goal of yours for the district be, if elected to the School Board?SKALECKI: One of my goals is to be more accessible and approachable to the parents, students, teachers and all members of the community. I find it very important for the school board members to have a presence in the school. They need to be engaged with the current needs and issues going on. Having a school board member present, participating in school functions and actually seeing what is going on in the school makes a big difference when making the decisions that need to be made. I hope to ensure practical, well informed decisions are made for the budget, and more transparency with the public about those decisions. We need representation from all sides. People of the community and the school staff should be able to speak freely and actually be heard. I hope to bring a fresh perspective, use common sense solutions and open communication going forward.
SONNENBERG: I am blessed to have worked in education for the past 25 years in a multitude of roles. I have been fortunate enough to sit or lead multiple educational initiatives that have positively affected students’ success in education during that time. My goal, if elected to the school board, would be to bring that experience along with a growth mindset: Do whatever it takes to help our children and our community not only be successful today or tomorrow, but provide them the tools and skills to be successful for their lifetime. I would enter the position with an open mind and fresh perspective, and analyze current and future practices from all sides to come up with the best practice for all involved.
Why should voters elect you to the board?SKALECKI: I have lived in the Union Grove community for 18 years. I have gotten to know many people in the community and students throughout my years of coaching and raising my children in the community. With having three children attend Union Grove High School I have spent countless hours in the school, attending athletic activities, plays, musicals, meetings, banquets, events etc. I don’t have any outside factors making my decisions. I’m not a former teacher, not a former board member. It’s just me. Just me being a parent and a taxpayer. I’m just like the average person and I think we need to be represented on the board that way.
SONNENBERG: I bring a wealth of knowledge to the table in terms of working not only in the classrooms as an educator, but also in terms of being involved in educational leadership in the form of groups and committees that continuously look for ways of motivating our children to be successful. I truly feel that we are all on this journey together and that the children are our future. My understanding of the educational system is multidimensional in the sense that I have worked within the structure as a teacher and dean, as well as from another side as a parent and proud member of this community.
