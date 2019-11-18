Jane Doe’s alleged killer ran medical business, lost jail contracts after accusations made public

Linda LaRoche, the 64-year-old woman accused of killing Peggy Lynn Johnson (Racine County’s former Jane Doe) 20 years ago and dumping her body in a rural cornfield, quickly lost at least two significant sources of income after she was charged with homicide last week.

A registered nurse since 1987, LaRoche, 64, has been the owner of Guardian Correctional Care since 1997.

The business is currently listed as being in “not good standing,” according to the Office of the Illinois Secretary of State.

Guardian Correctional provided medical services to at least two jails in Illinois: in DeKalb County since 2000 and in Boone County since 2006, the sheriff’s offices of each county confirmed.

But Guardian was dropped from both jails the day that the allegations against LaRoche were made public, on Friday, Nov. 8.

Guardian was being paid approximately $18,000 a month by DeKalb County and $11,312.82 per month by Boone.