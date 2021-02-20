 Skip to main content
Jackel takes first place in state newspaper contest for the 20th time
Jackel takes first place in state newspaper contest for the 20th time

Veteran Journal Times sports reporter Peter Jackel has another Wisconsin Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest plaque with his name on it.

But that’s nothing new. It’s happened 19 times before.

It was announced this week that Jackel, a JT reporter since 1979, won his 20th first-place honor from the WNA. This year’s honor, in the category of Division B Local Sports Column, is for “Much more to offer,” a story published May 29 on Burlington residents and the wrestling community mourning the death of two-time WIAA state champion Josh Bird in a motorcycle accident.

Jackel also placed third in Division B in Localized National Story and Sports Feature Story and received honorable mention in Local Column.

The Journal Times’ Editorial Board placed second in Division B in the Editorial Award category, and the JT sports staff took second place in the Daily Division for Best Headlines.

Also receiving first-place honors from the WNA was former Journal Times reporter Eric Johnson, in Division B Feature Story (Profile) for “Sole Man retiring,” an Aug. 1 story on Dave Franks, the fourth and final owner (along with his wife, Debbie) of West Racine Shoe Repair.

Johnson also placed second in Division B in Feature Story (Non-profile) and received honorable mention in Business Coverage.

Johnson left The Journal Times in December to become the assistant editor of the Vilas County News-Review and the North Woods Trader.

