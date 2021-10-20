Jack Berry: 'Mr. Burlington' helped get ChocolateFest started, served as City Council president

BURLINGTON — People tend to describe Jack Berry’s contributions to Burlington by calling him “Mister.”

Mister Burlington. Mister Rotary. Mister Community.

It is an indication that Berry did not merely join organizations or take up residence somewhere. He poured his heart into everything, and, more often than not, took on a leadership role.

“I called him Mr. Burlington,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said. “He was so involved in the Burlington community.”

After a life spent serving Burlington through business, government and nonprofit work, Berry died Oct. 11 at the age of 94.

Born in Salem

Born in the Kenosha County community of Salem (now Salem Lakes) in 1927, Norris Edward “Jack” Berry graduated from Wilmot High School in 1945, then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.

He married the former Ruth M. Jackley in 1951. The couple had four children, and celebrated 70 years together before his death.

As vice president of the Bank of Burlington, Berry became acquainted with businesses throughout the city. He also became a student of local history, and was always willing to share what he learned.