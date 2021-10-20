Jack Berry: 'Mr. Burlington' helped get ChocolateFest started, served as City Council president

BURLINGTON — People tend to describe Jack Berry’s contributions to Burlington by calling him “Mister.”
Mister Burlington. Mister Rotary. Mister Community.
It is an indication that Berry did not merely join organizations or take up residence somewhere. He poured his heart into everything, and, more often than not, took on a leadership role.
Stay connected with local news, sports and politics. Unlock six months of unlimited access for only $1.
“I called him Mr. Burlington,” Mayor Jeannie Hefty said. “He was so involved in the Burlington community.”
After a life spent serving Burlington through business, government and nonprofit work, Berry died Oct. 11 at the age of 94.
Born in Salem
Born in the Kenosha County community of Salem (now Salem Lakes) in 1927, Norris Edward “Jack” Berry graduated from Wilmot High School in 1945, then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany.
He married the former Ruth M. Jackley in 1951. The couple had four children, and celebrated 70 years together before his death.
As vice president of the Bank of Burlington, Berry became acquainted with businesses throughout the city. He also became a student of local history, and was always willing to share what he learned.
Ron Kolman, a longtime friend and colleague, said Berry was “like a beacon in a storm” because of his ability to shed light on matters of local significance.
“He worked with every business in the community,” Kolman said. “And he had a good sense of what the business was about.”
Birth of ChocolateFest
In the 1980s, Berry joined officials from the local Nestle plant and other civic leaders to create ChocolateFest, a yearly summer festival that continued for more than 30 years and became the biggest event in town.
Berry also joined the Rotary Club of Burlington and involved himself in other nonprofit activities. He not only became club president, but rose to the regional level as district governor.
Bill Stone, a fellow Rotary member who worked as a hospital medical director, later joined in putting together ChocolateFest each summer. Stone described Berry as an energetic problem-solver who was dedicated to public service.
“He was Mr. Community,” Stone said.
Berry also was active with the Burlington Rescue Squad, Chamber of Commerce, Burlington Area School District, and local historical society.
He was elected to the Burlington City Council in 1987 and remained on the council until 1993, serving as council president from 1988-90.
Hefty said Berry became a mentor to her when she decided to run for mayor in the 1990s. About a month ago, Hefty visited Berry and his wife, still talking about local community news.
“Jack helped me so much,” she said. “Jack was a genuine individual.”
‘He never delegated’
As a military veteran, Berry enjoyed an Honor Flight experience in 2012. He also received a Rotary Humanitarian Award in 2015. And he was inducted into the Wilmot High School Hall of Fame in 2018.
Kolman, a fellow Rotary Club member and former club president, called Berry “Mr. Rotary.” Berry never stopped looking for ways to help others and improve the community, Kolman said.
“He never delegated,” Kolman said. “He led the way.”
Dennis Lynch, another fellow Rotarian, remembered when Berry attended Rotary Club meetings. The club opened each meeting with a song, and Berry never missed a chance to get the singing started.
“He was always upbeat,” Lynch said. “He was always Mr. Positive.”