RACINE — The $210 million redevelopment of the former Horlick Malted Milk Industrial Complex plant on Northwestern Ave. is entering the next phase.

Once completed, Belle City Square will have more than 400 apartments/townhomes and 200,000 square feet of commercial space.

J. Jeffers & Co. went before the Racine City Council on Tuesday to share the plan and to discuss financing because the project is moving forward with TID (tax incremental financing) funding.

In addition to the TID, the city is providing a $2 million grant to pay for stormwater infrastructure.

The project is subject to the Racine Works Ordinance.

The campus will have a LEED certification for neighborhood development indicating that it was constructed with sustainability and neighborhood-connectedness in mind.

Josh Jeffers, president & CEO of J. Jeffers & Co., reminded the council of his first visit, not quite three years ago.

At that time, the Horlick industrial site was a sprawling campus of abandoned buildings that required a presentation with animation from J. Jeffers & Co. to present all the possibilities.

“It was so hard to imagine — even for us — what it could be,” Jeffers told the City Council on Tuesday. “It’s amazing how far we’ve come.”

Belle City Square has been promoted as a place to live, work, and play. However, the development has been primarily residential so far.

“The next phases will be bringing a lot more vitality to the district ,” Jeffers said. “We’ll be redeveloping a lot more of the buildings, so more of the atmosphere, feel, and historic nature of the neighborhood that we’re building will all come together with the next couple of phases.”

Next phase

The next phase of development at Belle City Square will include nine buildings, with both new construction and the rehabilitation of existing buildings for residential and commercial spaces, that will span three years.

This phase represents a $108.8 million investment and will begin this year.

The housing portion of the plan includes construction of 100 new market-rate apartments. The five-story building will be a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The rehabilitation of an existing building into 18 townhouses and four flats is being called Carriage Row.

The commercial spaces will include a coffee shop, a maker space and potentially light-industrial activity.

The maker space is for small businesses and entrepreneurs to launch their initiatives — from tech start-ups to small breweries to artists. There will be 55 spaces of various sizes.

Square

Belle City Square will ultimately feature 14 buildings spread over 16 acres.

Two of the site’s buildings have been rehabilitated into apartments that are market-rate and affordable-rate. All but one are rented.

There is also new construction underway that includes two buildings.

One will have 83 apartments and one will have 84 apartments. There will be a combination of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units.

Ultimately, the master plan also envisions the potential for a grocery store, restaurants and event space.