Iwo Jima float to 75 years at Racine's Fourth of July parade tomorrow

RACINE — Marine Corps League, Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346 will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the “Living Memorial” Iwo Jima Flag-Raising tribute float this Fourth of July.
One year after Joe Rosenthal’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the raising of the flag on Mount Surabachi, the local group of Marine Veterans memorialized the event with the Iwo Jima float in Racine’s Fourth of July parade.
The flag-raising photograph became the most viewed photo in the history of the world. It stood for the dedication, valor and sacrifices of America to protect the freedoms and pursuit of democracy across the globe. It was later cast in bronze by sculptor Felix de Weldon; that statue still stands today in Arlington.
The Marines of Detachment 346 put on period uniforms that match the detail of the six flag-raisers. They apply bronzer to their faces and arms to match the visual of the statue.
Each Marine wears the replica dog tag of the original flag-raiser they depict. They remain frozen in their stance throughout the length of the parade; sometimes over 90 minutes or more with very few two minute breaks.
Over the decades, the float has appeared in numerous local area parades and even as a feature during a Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field.
Recently, they participated on stage as the finale to a theater production “Salute to America” at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. They were selected as one of the six parade elements during last year’s pandemic Fourth parade run, thus maintaining the 75 year run.
It stands today as a symbol of patriotism, enjoyed for decades by generations of Racine families.