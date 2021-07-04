 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iwo Jima float to 75 years at Racine's Fourth of July parade tomorrow
0 Comments

Iwo Jima float to 75 years at Racine's Fourth of July parade tomorrow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marines pose for Iwo Jima float

Members of the Racine Corps stand frozen on the Iwo Jima Fourth of July float. 

RACINE — Marine Corps League, Agerholm-Gross Detachment 346 will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the “Living Memorial” Iwo Jima Flag-Raising tribute float this Fourth of July.

One year after Joe Rosenthal’s iconic Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of the raising of the flag on Mount Surabachi, the local group of Marine Veterans memorialized the event with the Iwo Jima float in Racine’s Fourth of July parade.

The flag-raising photograph became the most viewed photo in the history of the world. It stood for the dedication, valor and sacrifices of America to protect the freedoms and pursuit of democracy across the globe. It was later cast in bronze by sculptor Felix de Weldon; that statue still stands today in Arlington.

The Marines of Detachment 346 put on period uniforms that match the detail of the six flag-raisers. They apply bronzer to their faces and arms to match the visual of the statue.

Each Marine wears the replica dog tag of the original flag-raiser they depict. They remain frozen in their stance throughout the length of the parade; sometimes over 90 minutes or more with very few two minute breaks.

Over the decades, the float has appeared in numerous local area parades and even as a feature during a Chicago Bears game at Soldier Field.

Recently, they participated on stage as the finale to a theater production “Salute to America” at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts. They were selected as one of the six parade elements during last year’s pandemic Fourth parade run, thus maintaining the 75 year run.

Iwo Jima Float, 1948

Pictured is the Iwo Jima Fourth of July float in 1948, two years after its first appearance.

It stands today as a symbol of patriotism, enjoyed for decades by generations of Racine families.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
'They want to bully us' | Mount Pleasant blocks couple from accessing their own business near Foxconn
Local News

'They want to bully us' | Mount Pleasant blocks couple from accessing their own business near Foxconn

  • 6 min to read

Sometime in March, cement barriers were placed in front of the Erickson Truck-n-Parts' entrance on Frontage Road, blocking the only way the owners could get in and out. The village is mum about what's going on, even after one of the Ericksons was cited for trespassing on his own property.

An attorney representing the Ericksons wrote in a letter to a Mount Pleasant official: "In Catch-22 fashion, my client has been directed to clean up its property, but its owners and employees are not allowed on the premises."

+5
'Not the type' for murder | Man found not guilty in shooting after defense picks apart investigation
Crime and Courts

'Not the type' for murder | Man found not guilty in shooting after defense picks apart investigation

  • 4 min to read

Joshua Morris was accused of murdering his friend, Lavelle Monroe, in September 2018. Morris was found not guilty Monday. Another man at the scene of the murder, who had been punched by Monroe not long before the shooting, was never considered a suspect. An investigator claimed that man who wasn't the suspect was “not the type” to commit murder.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News