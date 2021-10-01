“In the beginning, I thought: Pumpkin?” said the owner of Nissi’s Cake Room on Washington Avenue with a grimace. “But then I tried it.”
What does Irias like about it? “The spices — cinnamon, nutmeg, mixed with ginger ... the allspice,” she said; her eyes were big and excited.
Irias is not the only one who’s passionate about pumpkin spice. National Pumpkin Spice Day is today and was first recognized on Oct. 1, 2015, to commemorate the fall flavor and all the fuzziness it brings.
The earliest reference to “pumpkin spice” is in a recipe for pumpkin spice cakes published in The Washington Post in 1936, according to the Chicagoist. But the flavor’s popularity nowadays can easily be attributed to Starbucks for their pumpkin spice lattes, or “PSLs.”
PSLs were first put on Starbucks’ menu in 2003, and over 500 million have been sold since then.
“When dreaming up the original recipe, Starbucks’ research and development team brought real pumpkin pies into the test kitchen. They even poured Starbucks signature espresso shots on top to find the perfect flavor for the now iconic beverage,” said Starbucks spokesperson Tyler Krivich.
But Starbucks didn’t see the trend catch on until about 2008, and then it grew even stronger in 2018. The coffee company opened its own Facebook group, the Leaf Rakers Society, that year for over 42,000 to just talk about fall and Starbucks coffee.
Samantha Mays was ahead of a Journal Times reporter in line at Nissi’s Cake Room when she ordered a pumpkin spice latte. Nissi’s had just added the seasonal drinks back to their rotational menu as fall kicks in.
“I love pumpkin flavor,” Mays said. She works at a restaurant that won’t be bringing their pumpkin offerings back this year, so instead she said she has to get her fix at Nissi’s. “I love the seasonal feeling of it. I love pumpkin seeds, pumpkins, pies — we make pies every year.”
The “seasonal” feeling that Mays is referring to is, of course, fall.
Swan’s Pumpkin Farm in Franksville is one of the most popular spots in Racine County to hit during the season, with rows of pumpkins of all sizes to take home.
Though Swan’s doesn’t offer any pumpkin spice-specific items, it provides the main ingredient for pumpkin spice: pumpkins, grown over 47 acres in the farm.
Owner Ken Swan said the experience of visiting a pumpkin farm is quintessential to families. “It’s creating memories you’ll have forever.”
Couple Danielle and Dave Naspinski, of Antioch, were at Swan’s on Tuesday with their children; they said it’s a tradition of theirs to celebrate fall by visiting pumpkin patches or other farms each year.
The family picks up pumpkins to carve every Halloween. For them, heading to a pumpkin patch or enjoying pumpkin-flavored food “symbolizes the comfort season. Pumpkins symbolize that change in weather,” Danielle said.
Pumpkins from far, far away
Nissi’s Cake Room offers pumpkin spice lattes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, bread loaves (with maple frosting, Irias pointed out) and macarons. Irias said during this season, she makes pumpkin spice-flavored baked goods almost every day because her customers love them.
Dogs and Cream, 2721 Douglas Avenue, even has a limited edition pumpkin pie milkshake.
“A lot of people like the same thing every day,” said Tracy Stacy, owner of GypsyJava, “but when the weather changes, all of a sudden they’re in the mood for something different.”
A pumpkin shatters
A pumpkin shatters
takes aim at a target with a potato gun on Sunday afternoon at Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The booth where festival goers could shoot potatoes from the air-powered devices was run by the Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club. Money raised will go toward expenses the club incurs for various shooting competitions, locally and nationally.
of the Wolf Pack Racing team helps prepare a pumpkin for launching Sunday afternoon during the pumpkin chuckin' event at Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. Wolf Pack was using two of its demolition derby vehicles to provide tension for the sling shot to fling 10-pound pumpkins during the contest. They were getting them in the 200 feet range, but that was not even half as much as the other team, Eternal Heaven, which was using a device that originally was designed to fling bowling balls.
Todd Bilshi helps Brody Klingbeil, 10, of Franklin, sight a target at the potato gun booth at the Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. The booth, where festival goers could shoot potatoes from the air-powered devices, was run by the Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club. Money raised will go toward expenses the club incurs for various shooting competitions, locally and nationally. Klingbeil's grandparents live in Raymond.
Todd Bilshi helps Brody Klingbeil, 10, of Franklin, sight a target at the potato gun booth at the Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. The booth, where festival goers could shoot potatoes from the air-powered devices, was run by the Union Grove Broncos Shooting Club. Money raised will go toward expenses the club incurs for various shooting competitions, locally and nationally. Klingbeil's grandparents live in Raymond.
Mike Ditscheit uses an electronic measuring device to see how far pumpkins traveled in the pumpkin chuckin' contest on Sunday during Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The event was co-sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Racine County Agriculture Society, which operates the fairgrounds. Ditscheit's wife, Jennifer, is executive director of the chamber.
Mike Ditscheit uses an electronic measuring device to see how far pumpkins traveled in the pumpkin chuckin’ contest on Sunday during Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville. The event was co-sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Racine County Agriculture Society, which operates the fairgrounds. Ditscheit's wife, Jennifer, is executive director of the chamber.
Pumpkins and potatoes were flying during Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville on Oct. 24-25, 2015. Highlights of the weekend event were the pumpkin chuckin' contest and the potato gun booth run as a fundraiser by the Union Grove Bronco Shooting Club. The event also featured the Midwest BBQ cook-off, kid's games and a costume contest. The event was co-sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Racine County Agriculture Society, which operates the fairgrounds.
Pumpkins and potatoes were flying during Great Pumpkin Fest 2015 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville on Oct. 24-25, 2015. Highlights of the weekend event were the pumpkin chuckin’ contest and the potato gun booth run as a fundraiser by the Union Grove Bronco Shooting Club. The event also featured the Midwest BBQ cook-off, kid’s games and a costume contest. The event was co-sponsored by the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and the Racine County Agriculture Society, which operates the fairgrounds. Photos by Pete Wicklund of The Journal Times.
1 of 6
Dave and Danielle Naspinski of Antioch were at Swan's Pumpkin Farm on Tuesday.
Ken Swan, owner of Swan's Pumpkin Farm, 5930 Highway H, picks up a big and tall pumpkin at the farm on Tuesday. He said pumpkin patches are perfect places for families to build memories, which could contribute to the craze over all things pumpkin.
Samantha Mays poses with her pumpkin spice latte at Nissi's Cake Room, 3214 Washington Ave., on Wednesday. On top of the PSL, Nissi's offers pumpkin spice cupcakes, cheesecakes, bread loaves and macarons.