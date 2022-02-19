'It's that one pebble' | How a $200K federal grant can create environmental workers in Racine & fight poverty

RACINE — One man coming out of chronic unemployment can create a ripple effect.

That’s what Chris Litzau, director of the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps, spoke of when his organization was named to receive a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The grant is meant to train environmental workers.

If that one man is able to receive training through the Racine-based Great Lakes CCC program, get a job and come out of poverty, he is able to change his income, his family’s income, his children’s lives and his children’s children’s lives for the better, Litzau said.

“It’s that one pebble,” Litzau said. “The ripple is the generations that are coming out of poverty, it’s not just one. It’s that drop in the pond that encompasses multiple generations. It’s really significant.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced 19 organizations selected to receive a total of $3,797,102 in grants for the job training programs across the country. Job training and workforce development are a part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to advance economic opportunities and deliver environmental justice to underserved communities to build a better America.

The Great Lakes CCC is the only one in Wisconsin to receive the grant this year, and it’s at least the third time the group received a $200,000 EPA grant within the last five years.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., was among those who voted for this because “it will create new, good-paying jobs in Wisconsin,” Baldwin said in a statement. “Now, the Great Lakes Community Conservation Corps will have federal support from the Biden Administration that strengthens their community partnerships to train workers and put them into jobs that will boost our environmental workforce.”

Great Lakes CCC serves Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties, but its main campus is located in Racine, at 1437 Marquette St.

The organization is expected to receive the money within the next eight weeks.

Great Lakes CCC plans to train 100 students and place at least 64 in environmental jobs. The group is targeting unemployed and underemployed students in Racine. Funded through the EPA’s Brownfields Job Training Program, a grant like this one provides funding to organizations that are working to create a skilled workforce in communities where assessment, cleanup, and preparation of brownfield sites for reuse activities are taking place. A brownfield is a property that is contaminated or may be contaminated.

Since this program launched in 1998, the Brownfields Job Training Program has awarded more than 352 grants. More than 19,456 individuals have completed training, and of those, more than 14,560 individuals have been placed in full-time employment in careers related to remediation and environmental health and safety.

‘The stars are in alignment’

GLCCC operates a veterans corps for military veterans transitioning to civilian life, in addition to a youth corps for those ages 17-24. The crews of young adults and veterans travel throughout the seven counties of southeastern Wisconsin to participate in real-world projects to make a difference. The opportunities for learning differ by geography.

Job training focuses on middle-skill employment credentials, certifications and licenses, which will help students gain skills for other opportunities such as working with city departments or entering the trades.

The training also falls under an umbrella of disaster response. Corps members are prepared to respond and lead in a disaster or crisis situation.

Litzau said with the grant, the CCC will be training students with innovative technology to clean up contaminated properties, in both water and soil. They will be planting trees and other greenery. The grant will additionally help with scholarships, expanded training opportunities and partnerships to accelerate participants into the middle-skill occupations.

“The ability to overlay the EPA grant to allow the hands-on training and create the pathway to advanced training, we’re able to blend those together,” Litzau said. “We’re able to layer them. All the stars are in alignment to keep reaching goals. (The grant) is a real foundation piece to link well these tangential programs together, it is the anchor that brings everything into alignment.”

Key partners include Terracon, LF Green Development LLC, Racine Vocational Ministry, First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship Training Program, Lakeside Curative Services, City of Racine Public Health Department, Gateway Technical College, Racine County Workforce Solutions, The Sigma Group, Jacobs, the City of Racine Department of Public Works and Racine County Economic Development Corporation.

Litzau said he’s thankful for the partners that wrote letters of support for the application for the grant.

“It underscores the unity within Racine to be able to compete at the major level. We’re right alongside Los Angeles. If you think of it that way, it’s phenomenal,” Litzau said. “We’re really happy and grateful to everyone.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.