It's official: Echo Lake will stay and get a $9 million upgrade

BURLINGTON — Echo Lake will be preserved and get a $9 million overhaul, under a plan approved Tuesday by the Burlington City Council that could cost taxpayers an average $2,800 each.

City Council members voted unanimously to pursue the lake restoration plan rather than a lower-priced alternative of draining the lake and redeveloping the area around a restored White River.

The action followed a citywide referendum held Nov. 8 in which voters signaled a preference for maintaining Echo Lake.

Although the referendum was advisory only, the city's elected leaders took it as a strong indicator of public sentiment on an emotional issue about whether to salvage or remove the troubled manmade lake.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who was outspoken about her desire to keep the lake, which she regards as a community centerpiece, applauded aldermen later for embracing the option favored by most in the referendum.

"I want to thank you for honoring what the community wanted," Hefty told the council members.

Last ditch One resident, Bob Sullivan, made a last-ditch attempt to persuade council members that Echo Lake is not worth saving. The former Park Board and Plan Commission member called the artificial lake a "dead end" that serves no real purpose. Restoring the White River in its place, Sullivan said, would mean better fishing, better canoeing and more public enjoyment. "People want parks and waterways they can participate in," he said. Mayor Jeannie Hefty cut off Sullivan before he could finish his comments, and she then prohibited others in the audience from addressing the council before aldermen voted.

Alderman Bob Grandi was the only council member to speak during Tuesday's meeting, at one point interjecting that he was proud of the city's efforts to engage the community on the issue. Grandi congratulated city staffers for working to educate people about options surrounding the lake.

"They just did a remarkable job," Grandi said.

Last ditch One resident, Bob Sullivan, made a last-ditch attempt to persuade council members that Echo Lake is not worth saving. The former Park Board and Plan Commission member called the artificial lake a "dead end" that serves no real purpose. Restoring the White River in its place, Sullivan said, would mean better fishing, better canoeing and more public enjoyment. "People want parks and waterways they can participate in," he said. Mayor Jeannie Hefty cut off Sullivan before he could finish his comments, and she then prohibited others in the audience from addressing the council before aldermen voted.

History

In the referendum, 60% of voters favored an option that involved saving Echo Lake, while 40% selected an alternative of removing the lake.

After many months of debate and study, aldermen voted on the measure Tuesday night with almost no discussion among themselves.

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s when a manmade dam was built on the White River to generate power for a mill that no longer exists. Water quality in the lake has since deteriorated, and the city-owned dam no longer meets state safety standards.

The state Department of Natural Resources has ordered the city to either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove the dam and drain the lake. Engineers have forecasted that, without the dam, a restored White River would again flow naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

The Burlington Park Board recommended draining the lake and bringing back the White River.

Consultants have projected that repairing the dam and dredging the 70-acre impoundment would cost about $5 million. By comparison, taking down the dam and emptying the lake could be accomplished for as little as $1.5 million.

The city has forecasted that borrowing $5 million to save the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

The average homeowner currently pays $1,796 a year in property taxes for city services.

For the Nov. 8 referendum, city officials decided to present voters with choices that were padded with millions of dollars in optional add-on features, such as boardwalks and bridges. The voters chose between spending $8.1 million to save the lake or $7.7 million to remove the lake.

Add in a $1 million state grant that has been approved already, and the option favored by voters has a price tag of $9.1 million. Officials have calculated that it would cost the average Burlington homeowner $140 a year in higher property taxes, or $2,800 over 20 years.

The city hopes to find other outside funding sources, but officials have discussed borrowing money for the project and paying it back over 20 years with increased property tax revenue.

The alternative of removing the lake could end up costing local taxpayers nothing, as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has discussed taking on Burlington’s lake removal as a federal project in which the federal government might cover the entire cost.

The issue has driven strong disagreement among local residents, some of whom regard Echo Lake as a valued community asset, and others who regard it as an eyesore disturbing the natural flow of the White River.

The Veterans Terrace event center, located adjacent to the lake, is a privately run wedding venue that uses the lake and dam as a drawing card for events generating up to about $5,000 in rental fees. Veterans Terrace officials have publicly urged keeping the lake, while also suggesting that they might help the city pay for the project.

When agreeing to put the issue to a referendum, city officials decided against asking voters strictly whether they want to keep or remove the lake. Some aldermen also resisted presenting engineer cost projections of $5 million to keep the lake and $1.5 million to remove it, because the two figures were so disparate.

The referendum asked voters to choose between two hypothetical scenarios, neither of which had been chosen yet as the pre-determined course of action. But after seeing voters get behind the $9.1 million option for keeping the lake, officials drafted that as the final plan to be considered by the City Council.