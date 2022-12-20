'It's not pretty' | Waterford library likely to lay off some staff after village cuts funding by $100K

WATERFORD — The public library is bracing for staff layoff and program losses if the village cuts its funding for the library by $100,000.

Village leaders say they have serious questions about how the library has been handling its money over the years, including some village funds that were allocated in error.

"It's a mess," Village Board President Don Houston said of the library and its $800,000-a-year budget.

Library officials and their supporters say the village is responsible for the misallocation of funds, and that cutting financial support for the library now would accomplish nothing except painful reductions in services.

The village's $100,000 cut in funding for 2023 has prompted library trustees to advance plans for laying off as many as 10 library employees, and for eliminating yoga, book clubs and other programs for both adults and children.

"I think that's a disaster," said Jackie Kastengren, president of a Friends of the Library group.

Kastengren said she is discouraged to think that Waterford village leaders find no more value in the library's service to the community than to slash funding and force cuts.

"I just can't believe that they think that is valid," she said. "It just doesn't make sense to me."

Village officials are planning a special public meeting Jan. 9 to discuss issues related to the library and its finances.

The Village Board has approved a $16.5 million budget for 2023 that raises property taxes more than $300,000 while cutting village support of the library from $300,000 down to $200,000.

The Waterford Public Library, 101 N. River St., also receives county funding and private support. The building is owned by the village, but is leased to the library and operated independent of village government.

Disagreement over the village's funding cut has sparked strong reaction in the community, including from some library backers who have theorized that the village wants to shut down the library and convert the property into a restaurant.

Village officials deny any such motive, saying that they are seeking only a library with a stronger commitment to frugality and restraint.

Village Board member Troy McReynolds said he has no plans to reconsider the $100,000 funding cut, even if it results in staff layoffs and elimination of programs.

"I'm OK with finding a solution for the library to operate more efficiently," McReynolds said. "We have to be a little bit smarter."

Part of the village's objection to the library's past handling of funds stems from a $97,000 village allocation that both sides agree occurred mistakenly about four or five years ago.

Houston said a village staff member transferred $97,000 to the library in error. Library officials spent the money and, according to Houston, have overstaffed the facility while presenting library board members with inaccurate information about the operation's finances.

The village president said library employees engaged in "deviant behavior" to keep their own board members in the dark about finances.

"The more we dig into this," he said, "the more problems we find."

The library, which is open six days a week, has 16 employees, most of them part-time.

Loribeth Isola, president of the library board, disputed Houston's characterization of the situation.

Isola said the $97,000 error not only was caused by village staff, but library officials held off using the money until village staff insisted that the extra funding should be spent.

With regard to the accuracy of library finances, Isola said library staff maintains accurate records and keeps the board well informed. The village has inaccurate information, she said, because village officials have failed to maintain accurate records.

"It's not as mysterious as Don Houston has said," she said, adding that the situation is aggravated by harsh rhetoric from village leaders. "I'm really disheartened that it continually is the rhetoric of us versus them."

The library board had planned to wait until after the Jan. 9 public discussion to approve a new 2023 budget for the library.

At the village's urging, the board approved a budget Dec. 13 totaling $660,649, which officials hope to supplement by tapping into surplus funds and an endowment. The library's budget this year is about $825,000.

Although officials have not finalized layoffs or other details, they said as many as 10 part-time employees could lose their jobs and library patrons could lose such programs as Alphabet Lab, Little Bookworms, Adult Yoga, Storytime Yoga and Book Club.

Library Director Heather Kinkade said those programs have been funded with donations from the Friends of the Library group. After the village funding cut, the Friends donations will be needed for other operational costs, forcing the program reductions.

"It's not pretty," Kinkade said. "These programs mean a lot to families."

