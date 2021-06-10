'It's not just a trend': RAMAC Cash Mob events remind community to continue to shop small

Dimple said she is excited to see RAMAC doing this for small businesses and helping them get back on track.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Small businesses are the backbone of this country,” Dimple said. She noted consumers should have a balance between shopping online at Amazon and shopping in-store and locally.

Clementi said members of RAMAC saw the impact of the Venmo Challenge on local restaurants and wanted to do something similar, but for retail stores.

Though the Cash Mob events began in Downtown Racine, Clementi said RAMAC is planning to host in other businesses in the area.

‘Show businesses they’re supported’

Melody Gaastra, a customer who was in store during the Cash Mob, said she loved Dimple’s and wanted to come in to support it during the event.

“It’s really important to keep Racine a growing community, and to show businesses they’re supported,” Gaastra said.