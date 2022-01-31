It's not just a milkshake, it's an 'adventure' at Waterford's new gourmet ice cream shop

WATERFORD — When they are serving decadent milkshakes topped with donuts and cupcakes, does it really matter what the weather is like outside?

Kravings, a new ice cream shop specializing in exotic shakes, opened its doors this weekend to an enthusiastic welcome from fans of sweet and frosty concoctions.

That it happened in the middle of winter mattered not one lick.

Donna May drove from Burlington with her husband and two children to experience the zany milkshakes, waiting in a customer line that stretched out the front door.

“Even though it’s winter,” May said, “who doesn’t like ice cream in the winter?”

The owners of Kravings had planned to open last spring, during a season more typical for ice cream shops. But construction delays slowed renovation work inside the former insurance office-turned-milkshake mecca at 202 E. Main St.

Once the work was complete and employees were trained, business partners Jordan Karweik and Mike Ottelien decided to get the business rolling and unveil their concept, regardless of what the calendar says.

With a grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, customers from near and far turned out to taste the “krazy shakes,” as they are called.

“It’s surreal,” Karweik said amid the excitement. “It’s good to be finally open.”

The business owners thought perhaps an off-season rollout would allow them a little extra time to work out any bugs and perfect their system before the big crowds show up this summer.

But the crowds came early and often as soon as Kravings swung its doors open.

In fact, Ottelien said, curious passersby had been pressing their noses against the glass for months, wondering when the place would open. Some even made their way inside and got an early taste of the shop’s signature delicacies.

Still unsure what to expect on opening day, Ottelien said he was pleasantly surprised to see ice cream drawing a steady stream of customers on a chilly January day.

“I love it,” he said. “It’s a lot more than I think I anticipated.”

The shop offers six basic formulas for krazy shakes: Cookie Collision, Mint-O-Brownie, Birthday Bash, Royal Reeses, To The Moon and Double Down. Each comes with a handcrafted combination of ice cream and toppings that include cookies, donuts, brownies, cupcakes and peanut butter cups.

All baked goods are made fresh each day in the Kravings kitchen.

Customers also can make special requests or build their own milkshake, drawing from 16 different ice cream flavors and 15 different topping choices.

Prices range from $4 to $7 for krazy shakes and from $8 to $11 for build-your-own creations.

The milkshakes are a treat not only for the taste buds, but also for the eyes, as they emerge from the kitchen in bright shades of blue, green, pink and yellow. Customers enjoy snapping pictures of their dessert almost as much as eating it.

Tim Alton of Racine selected a Royal Reeses topped with peanut butter cups, which he lofted into the air and promptly declared a work of art.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “You don’t see this kind of — I guess I’ll call it artwork — anywhere else around here.”

His daughter, Meghan Alton, was so impressed with her bright blue, donut-topped To The Moon concoction that she took a moment to set it down and capture it on her cellphone camera.

“It’s very unique,” she said.

Kravings owners plan to introduce new flavors at various times of the year, starting with an as-yet-unnamed Valentine’s Day shake that is still under development.

Amanda Horlacher of East Troy and her friend, Marqee Ross of Elkhorn, made the drive for the grand opening Saturday and were delighted with what they found.

Ross called her Royal Reeses treat “an adventure.”

“I like how pretty it is,” she said. “It’s definitely fun.”

Business hours Located at 202 E. Main St. in Waterford, Kravings ice cream shop is open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

