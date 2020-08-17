'It's not good:' Instead of a crowd of 50,000, Milwaukee's streets mostly empty during DNC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MILWAUKEE — Mike Atari has run the In & Out Pantry convenience store for two years at the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and James Lovell Drive, a short walk from the Fiserv Forum, where the 2020 Democratic National Convention was supposed to take place this week.

Over the past few weeks, business has been slow, but manageable. On Monday, he had two other people working besides himself. Despite the convention going virtual, he expected Monday to be a little bit busier than normal. There would be sightseers, out-of-towners, protesters, somebody who would stop at his store to pick up a snack or a drink.

Instead, he said Monday was maybe the slowest day he’s had since the pandemic began. He sent his employees home. There was nothing for them to do. Construction workers in the area and other workers weren’t even Downtown, Atari suspects because everyone normally in the city wants to avoid the irregularity and blocked-off streets of a national convention security zone.

“I’m mad,” Atari said, although he admitted he didn’t know who he should be angry at. He just knows that this was supposed to be one of his best weeks ever business-wise, and instead it’s starting out as one of the worst.

"It's not good," he said.