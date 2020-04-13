'It's not fair to us': Car wash ordered to close under state order is appealing Safer at Home

MOUNT PLEASANT — A local car wash is appealing part of the state’s Safer at Home order, which has forced some car washes to stay closed while certain other car washes stay open.
The owner of Tsunami Car Wash, 6315 Washington Ave., said he may file a federal lawsuit against the State of Wisconsin if his business has to remain closed.
“It’s not fair to us. We’re encouraging our customers to go to our competitors,” Tsunami Manager Nick Campe said.
Several local car wash owners and managers, as well as Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matt Soens, have alleged that there is “gray area” in the Safer at Home order that has closed all “nonessential businesses,” in Wisconsin.
But the Racine County District Attorney’s Office says there is not a gray area.
The Safer at Home order, issued by Gov. Tony Evers, is intended to minimize human-to-human contact to limit the spread of COVID-19 while allowing “essential businesses” to remain open to varied extents. The novel coronavirus had killed five people in Racine County and more than 150 people statewide as of Monday afternoon. The order has been in effect since March 24.
Ordered to close
On March 30, Mount Pleasant police officers informed Tsunami Car Wash that it had to close, but the officers didn’t have any written documentation explaining why.
“You guys need to shut down,” the officers told Campe. “You guys are considered nonessential and need to shut down.”
The next day, officers came back with a written warning that Tsunami was violating the state order. When Tsunami Owner Tracey Erickson heard from the Racine County District Attorney’s Office that his employees could be fined or jailed for violating the order, he quickly closed up shop.
The enforcement confused Erickson, who owns six Tsunami Car Wash facilities, although most of them are located in Indiana. He had observed car washes attached to gas stations and auto shops were still in operation, and he didn’t see what made his businesses different.
Safer at Home had been in effect for a week before Tsunami was informed it was breaking the law. Erickson and Campe thought car washes were included under the exemption that allows auto shops to remain open, since vehicle maintenance allowing travel is considered essential.
Plus, staff had been taking extra precautions by closing the manned offices and shutting down vacuums so that nobody would be within 6 feet of each other. Payment for the drive-in car wash is conducted with a machine. And equipment was being wiped down every 30 minutes.
“We thought we should be good we’re taking the right precautions,” Campe said. “We believe we are essential to vehicle maintenance … a car wash is a place for people to sanitize their vehicles.
“There needs to not be a gray area.”
But Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson told The Journal Times in an email: “I don’t believe there is a gray area when it comes to car washes in Racine County.”
“Car washes like Rocket Wash (4733 Spring St.), Victory Lane (5310 Washington Ave.), Royal Car Care (3829 Douglas Ave.) and Tsunami Car Wash are only able to provide a car wash to their customers. There are no automotive repairs, no oil change, no gasoline, no groceries, no medicine and nothing that moves them into an essential category. Dirt on a car does not change the way that the car functions. Car washes at a gas station are still open, as a part of the larger business that is deemed essential. Kwik Trips, Speedway, and any other gas stations or gas stations with a convenience store all meet the criteria,” Hanson explained.
“As a comparison, Walmart and Target both sell essential items,” Hanson continued. “In addition to that, these stores also sell many, many more items that are nonessential like toys, electronics, clothing, and shoes. Target and Walmart are not forced to close parts of the stores, but rather, their essential functions allow the entire store to remain open. The same is true for gas station and auto repair shops that have car washes.”
The day after Tsunami Car Wash closed, Erickson filed an appeal to the state order. On April 10, he was contacted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and was informed that, since car washes are not explicitly included in the exceptions to the order, Tsunami has to stay closed.
Erickson said that “that was a really lazy answer” from WEDC. “They didn’t look at any of the info given to them.” He has since reached out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for further explanation and has not heard back yet. The Journal Times first reached out to the governor’s office for clarification on the Safer at Home order as it relates to car washes on Friday, and followed up again on Monday, but has not received a response.
As a business owner, Erickson said he is looking forward to when coronavirus shutdowns pass under the bridge. He knows there is federal aid coming, and state aid may be on the way, but he would prefer not having to take it.
“There’s aid now, but I don’t know if there will be federal aid later … I don’t like taking aid. That’s welfare to me,” he said. “It seems silly for the taxpayer to take that expense.”
