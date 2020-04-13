'It's not fair to us': Car wash ordered to close under state order is appealing Safer at Home

“There needs to not be a gray area.”

But Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson told The Journal Times in an email: “I don’t believe there is a gray area when it comes to car washes in Racine County.”

“Car washes like Rocket Wash (4733 Spring St.), Victory Lane (5310 Washington Ave.), Royal Car Care (3829 Douglas Ave.) and Tsunami Car Wash are only able to provide a car wash to their customers. There are no automotive repairs, no oil change, no gasoline, no groceries, no medicine and nothing that moves them into an essential category. Dirt on a car does not change the way that the car functions. Car washes at a gas station are still open, as a part of the larger business that is deemed essential. Kwik Trips, Speedway, and any other gas stations or gas stations with a convenience store all meet the criteria,” Hanson explained.

“As a comparison, Walmart and Target both sell essential items,” Hanson continued. “In addition to that, these stores also sell many, many more items that are nonessential like toys, electronics, clothing, and shoes. Target and Walmart are not forced to close parts of the stores, but rather, their essential functions allow the entire store to remain open. The same is true for gas station and auto repair shops that have car washes.”