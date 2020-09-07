It's hammer time: Local hammered dulcimer group forms from mother-daughter duet

CALEDONIA — Evie Belland of Mount Pleasant acquired an interest in the hammered dulcimer after going to a folk music festival about 20 years ago. She bought one of her own in hopes of learning how to play. However, it sat under her bed for three months.
“I didn’t have the nerve to actually pick it up and play it,” Belland said. She then placed the instrument in the middle of her living room so she would be forced to bump into it every so often. And it worked.
“I started to play with it,” she said.
Now she’s passed her interest of the hammered dulcimer down to her daughter and the two are a part of a six-person group that play hammered dulcimers at various events. The group performed Aug. 27 at the farmers market held at St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, as their first official debut.
Reprogramming the brain
A hammered dulcimer is a trapezoid-shaped zither consisting of metal strings that the musician hits with small hammers. According to the Smithsonian, the instrument probably originated in the Middle East around 900 A.D., spread across North Africa and was later brought into Europe.
At the folk music festival 20 years ago, Belland met someone who plays the dulcimer. She was captivated.
“I was just amazed,” she said. “I had never seen one or heard one.”
And it took Belland a few years to learn. She was already a keyboard player and struggled switching over to different hand techniques.
“The dulcimer is actually very different,” she said. “You have to reprogram your entire brain. The way this instrument is laid out, it’s not like a keyboard on a piano.”
She is now good friends with the dulcimer player she met at the festival. And her daughter, Mary Jensen of Caledonia, not only plays the dulcimer but also teaches it. Jensen has three students that have joined her, Belland and one other friend to make up a group of dulcimer players ages 59 to 83.
A traveling band
At the farmers market at St. Monica’s, the group played periodically for about an hour and a half, showcasing their talents as farmers market attendees passed through, purchasing goods or stopping to watch the musicians.
The group started out as just Belland and Jensen. They played for senior citizens, at church, weddings, funerals, festivals and other events. They were especially busy around Christmastime.
And now, the group has grown to the current six members. “We’ve got so many more (people) and that’s such a good time. It’s so much fun,” Belland said, beaming.
Jensen said playing outdoors was fun and especially at a farmers market because of the atmosphere.
“You appeal to so many people that don’t expect this at all,” Jensen said. “It’s such an intriguing instrument. It’s just a really, really fun instrument to play.”
This summer, the group has been very limited on traveling, so this farmers market was a good opportunity in that sense as well, she said.
The main appeal of the dulcimer is the music and what the instrument can do, she said. “We play all kinds of music. You can play Celtic, bluegrass, classical, folk music, gospel. You can play anything on it and it goes very well with other instruments.”
While the group doesn’t have a name yet, ideas at this time are The Dulcimer Ladies or The Dulcimer Gals. However, the group doesn’t want to limit members to only women, and members would love to have some men join, Belland said.
The six women have been practicing outside individually or with Jensen for the last two months in preparation.
Jensen has openings for more students. Students typically start on loaner instruments that Jensen brings to their homes. She charges $20 for an hour and a half. Interested persons can contact Jensen at musicinspirations@outlook.com.
