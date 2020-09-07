It's hammer time: Local hammered dulcimer group forms from mother-daughter duet

Jensen said playing outdoors was fun and especially at a farmers market because of the atmosphere.

“You appeal to so many people that don’t expect this at all,” Jensen said. “It’s such an intriguing instrument. It’s just a really, really fun instrument to play.”

This summer, the group has been very limited on traveling, so this farmers market was a good opportunity in that sense as well, she said.

The main appeal of the dulcimer is the music and what the instrument can do, she said. “We play all kinds of music. You can play Celtic, bluegrass, classical, folk music, gospel. You can play anything on it and it goes very well with other instruments.”

While the group doesn’t have a name yet, ideas at this time are The Dulcimer Ladies or The Dulcimer Gals. However, the group doesn’t want to limit members to only women, and members would love to have some men join, Belland said.

The six women have been practicing outside individually or with Jensen for the last two months in preparation.