It's everything bacon at Bacon Fest

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bacon-inspired food will be the highlight when Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest is held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

In addition to unique bacon creations for sale from local restaurants and chefs, the event will also feature live music and children's carnival games.

Bacon Fest hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Advance tickets cost $5 or $10 for the weekend if purchased by 4 p.m. Aug. 5. Go to https://baconfestwi.com. Tickets cost $8 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 8 and younger.