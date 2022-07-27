 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

It's everything bacon at Bacon Fest

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — Bacon-inspired food will be the highlight when Mount Pleasant Bacon Fest is held Friday and Saturday, Aug. 5-6, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

In addition to unique bacon creations for sale from local restaurants and chefs, the event will also feature live music and children's carnival games.

Bacon Fest hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Advance tickets cost $5 or $10 for the weekend if purchased by 4 p.m. Aug. 5. Go to https://baconfestwi.com. Tickets cost $8 at the gate. There is no charge for ages 8 and younger.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine alderman resigns

Racine alderman resigns

Alderman Melissa Lemke, who has represented Racine’s District 15 for four terms, resigned from the City of Racine Common Council after eight years on Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

How thin metal protects wind turbines from lightning

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News