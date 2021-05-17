It's becoming easier than ever to get vaccinated in and around Racine

The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located next to Park High School at 2301 12th St., will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 to administer first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents must come back to the Tyler-Domer Community Center for the second dose on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days.

No appointments are necessary — everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 21 and May 22.

Vaccinations are free and you do not need to show an ID.

Bus rides on Racine's RYD system are also free, so long as you tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus route 2 stops at Park High School.

Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to get vaccinated, so long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are happy to be able to bring the vaccine to more neighborhoods throughout the city," Mason said in the release. "With new guidelines from the CDC now saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, I hope more and more members of our community will get vaccinated so that they can take off their mask and still feel safe."