It's becoming easier than ever to get vaccinated in and around Racine

RACINE — More locations have been announced COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Another of the city’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for Racine residents on Friday and Saturday, May 21 and 22.
Additionally, all Wisconsin Pick ‘n Save pharmacies are now accepting walk-ins to get vaccinated, no appointment necessary.
The Tyler-Domer Community Center is in the heart of Common Council President John Tate II’s district, and he is encouraging all his eligible constituents to get vaccinated.
“As we continue to feel a sense of normalcy return, getting vaccinated is our best way forward and how we put this pandemic behind us," Tate said in the news release. "Black and brown communities were hit hardest when the pandemic first struck. That's why it is critical that vaccines be made available in the most accessible and convenient ways possible. Let's not throw away our shot. Get vaccinated."
Tyler-Domer offerings
Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and Mayor Cory Mason announced in a news release Monday the Tyler-Domer location was possible due to the same partnership between the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard that brought vaccines to the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center last weekend.
The Tyler-Domer Community Center, located next to Park High School at 2301 12th St., will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 to administer first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Residents must come back to the Tyler-Domer Community Center for the second dose on Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12 between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. both days.
No appointments are necessary — everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 21 and May 22.
Vaccinations are free and you do not need to show an ID.
Bus rides on Racine's RYD system are also free, so long as you tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus route 2 stops at Park High School.
Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to get vaccinated, so long as they are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
“We are happy to be able to bring the vaccine to more neighborhoods throughout the city," Mason said in the release. "With new guidelines from the CDC now saying fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors, I hope more and more members of our community will get vaccinated so that they can take off their mask and still feel safe."
“I am grateful for the continued support from DHS and the National Guard," Bowersox said in the release. "As summer begins, we want people to feel hopeful that life will begin to feel normal again. The best way for that to happen is to get vaccinated. The Public Health Department will continue work with our partners to find more opportunities to get more people vaccinated."
More information can be found at racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.
Pick ‘n Save
Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. announced Monday that walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are available at all Wisconsin Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market pharmacies.
The company will administer the Pfizer vaccine and is encouraging all eligible people, including children 12-15 years old who are accompanied by a legal parent or guardian, to receive the vaccine and to do so at their earliest convenience to help stop the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from Kroger Health.
Local Pick 'n Save pharmacies can be found at:
- 3820 S. Green Bay Road, Racine
- 1008 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington
- 8770 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
- 2320 W. Ryan Road, Oak Creek
- 2811 18th St., Kenosha
- 5710 75th St., Kenosha
Additionally, same-day and walk-in appointments are still available at the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Summerfest Guest Services Building, 200 North Harbor Drive in Milwaukee, for all eligible individuals Saturday, May 22 beginning at 9 a.m.
The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine and will welcome children 12-15 years old who are accompanied by a legal parent or guardian.
Age 12 is the lowest age authorized by the FDA for use of the Pfizer vaccine, though a guardian may need to be present for recipients under 17 years old.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to anyone over 18.