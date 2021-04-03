'It's about the community': One thousand Easter meals distributed by 50 volunteers at Festival Hall

RACINE — One thousand food boxes were distributed at Dan & Ray's first-ever Community Easter Meal Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.

Families were able to drive their vehicles, or arrive on foot, through two tents set up in the parking lot. Attendees stated how many boxes they needed and volunteers helped load up their cars.

About 50 volunteers were in attendance to help distribute food, said Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 restaurant in Yorkville.

Stibeck, and Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats, have been putting together Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks on Thanksgiving for 11 years, since its inception. The Easter meal giveaway was new this year.

Johnson said in a report last week that he was expecting about 30 volunteers originally.

"So many people came out to volunteer," Stibeck said. "It shows that it's not just about Dan and I, it's about the community."