'It's about the community': One thousand Easter meals distributed by 50 volunteers at Festival Hall
'It's about the community': One thousand Easter meals distributed by 50 volunteers at Festival Hall

Fun with the family

A family who drove through the first-ever Dan & Ray Easter meal giveaway pose with characters, including the Easter Bunny, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., on Saturday.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — One thousand food boxes were distributed at Dan & Ray's first-ever Community Easter Meal Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine.

Families were able to drive their vehicles, or arrive on foot, through two tents set up in the parking lot. Attendees stated how many boxes they needed and volunteers helped load up their cars.

About 50 volunteers were in attendance to help distribute food, said Ray Stibeck, owner of Route 20 restaurant in Yorkville.

Stibeck, and Dan Johnson, owner of Danny’s Meats, have been putting together Dan & Ray Rendering Thanks on Thanksgiving for 11 years, since its inception. The Easter meal giveaway was new this year.

Johnson said in a report last week that he was expecting about 30 volunteers originally.

"So many people came out to volunteer," Stibeck said. "It shows that it's not just about Dan and I, it's about the community." 

Ray Stibeck

Stibeck

The grab-and-go meal for four or more people included ham, vegetables, rolls, dessert and water. Stibeck and Johnson partnered with CJW, O & H Danish Bakery, Racine County Food Bank and Ralph Malicki's Piggly Wiggly, among other businesses, to help execute the giveaway.

"Dan and Ray's hearts are filled with joy that we get to bring food to people's tables," said Nina Thillemann, volunteer. "It's a blessing from the Lord."

