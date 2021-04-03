RACINE — Anton House, a Racine native whose life has been an achievement in recovery and restoration, is now celebrating a new milestone: redemption.

The 41-year-old man has risen from a rough-and-tumble life on the streets to earning a Ph.D. and becoming a college professor.

On Friday, he attained another important goal when he received a pardon from Gov. Tony Evers for a drug conviction that had followed him around for 20 years. The pardon reflects that House has turned his life around and deserves to have certain rights restored, including the right to run for public office.

Contacted in Maryland, where he now lives, House called the governor’s act of forgiveness “an honor and a privilege,” and said it would allow him to enjoy a restored status of full citizenship.

“It shows that America is a place where individuals can rise and overcome,” he said. “Today, it’s a new day.”

Evers announced his action Friday among 17 pardons granted to former lawbreakers, in accordance with authority granted to him by the state constitution to forgive past convictions. Since becoming governor, Evers has pardoned 174 people. That’s 174 more than his predecessor, Scott Walker, pardoned in his eight years in office.

“Pardoning an individual is a big step to allowing them to move on in their lives,” Evers said in a statement. “I am glad to continue the important process of listening to people’s stories, and giving those who have worked hard the ability to have a second chance.”

Other local people pardoned include former Racine Unified School Board member Lisa Parham, who currently owns the Racine Mirror and other local magazines, and Tyson Willis, a Racine man originally from Chicago who has had to fight to maintain employment at various jobs due to a 1994 felony drug conviction hanging over his head.

In addition to seeking elected office, the pardon makes House eligible to serve on jury duty and to hold certain professional licenses.

Supporters who have followed House’s inspiring story over the years cheered the governor’s pardon as yet another testament to the potential of a young man determined to change his trajectory in life.

Ed Schmitt, a professor who taught House at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, said he reached out and congratulated his former student Friday after hearing the news.

“I’m just so thrilled for him,” Schmitt said. “He’s a special guy.”

As a youth in Racine during the 1990s, House started selling drugs and carrying a gun when he was 13. He ended up in juvenile detention and dropped out of Case High School at 16. A felony drug conviction in 2001 ended with a prison term. But after getting out of prison, House set himself on the road to rehabilitation.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in history from UW-Parkside, then moved to Washington, D.C., and earned a master’s degree from Howard University — the same school from which Vice President Kamala Harris graduated.

After completing his Ph.D., House joined the faculty teaching history at Howard, as well as at another nearby community college.

Offering himself as an example to inspire African American boys and girls, he began working in youth programs in and around Washington. His story has been highlighted over the years in the The Journal Times.

Although he lives in Maryland now, House said he still considers Racine to be his home. He received many well wishes from back home when word got around Friday that he had received a pardon from the governor.

“It’s overwhelming and greatly appreciated,” he said.

His stepfather, Ernest Massie, who still lives in Racine, said he was delighted to hear that the drug conviction had been forgiven by the state’s top elected official.

“It means everything,” Massie said. “I’m glad for him.”

A future opened up

In addition to continuing his career in the academic world, House said he is considering running for elected office. He has not decided what office to seek, but he said he feels strongly about current issues of police violence and racial equality.

The pardon has renewed his faith in American values, he said.

“I feel more empowered,” he added.

Those who know House think he would do quite well as an elected official.

Schmitt said his former student’s passion about the democratic process and other social issues would make him a strong contender in the political arena.

“I think he would be terrific,” Schmitt said.

House’s stepfather agreed.

“He’s got the heart to do it,” Massie said. “If he puts his mind to it, he can do whatever.”

