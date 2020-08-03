'It's a happy life': Racine Dominicans celebrate at jubilee

While Fredrickson acknowledged the jubilee was different this year because of social distancing and wearing masks, it was a chance to pause and say thanks to God, the community and the opportunity to live this life, she said. She was excited for the event and the surprises that came along with it.

Because Fredrickson doesn’t live in the building herself, she’s been trying to keep herself safe and be sure she doesn’t bring anything into the building when coming into work.

“Part of what we try to do is be a support to each other through these challenges. We get very close as a group of people,” she said.

Sister Clarice Sevegney also celebrated 60 years with the order. She never second guessed herself about joining the order in 1960.

“It’s wonderful (being a sister). I really had a call to be a sister at a young age. I was 4 or 5 years old,” Sevegney said, remembering being able to walk to church as a child, which was only blocks away.

“Looking over my life, it’s really been a good life. It was what I was called to, what was meant to be.”