'It's a dream': Waterford middle school 'has everything' after expansion approved by voters

WATERFORD — Students and staff at Fox River Middle School are making good use of the newly expanded school, after an upgrade that doubled the building’s size and opened the campus to sixth-graders.
Voters approved a referendum in November 2018 to authorize borrowing up to nearly $25 million to make improvements to the 50-year-old school at 921 W. Main St.
With completion of the project earlier this year and classes kicking off at the beginning of the 2020 fall semester, students and staff are seeing the finished product for the first time, including a new commons, gymnasium, music rooms and more.
“It’s really exceptional,” music teacher JoAnn Nelson said. “This has everything.”
With the expansion at Fox River Middle School, the campus now serves about 500 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Sixth-graders previously had been part of the community’s three elementary schools.
Not only an educational benefit
Fox River Principal Jason Werchowski, who is serving his fourth year, said the enlarged campus allows the school to broaden both its curriculum for students and its program offerings for the general public.
The COVID-19 pandemic has hampered some of those efforts temporarily, but Werchowski said the upgraded facilities will serve the Waterford area for many years to come.
“It’s just a great building for the community,” he said.
Vote made update possible
Voters in November 2018 approved the project by a margin of 4,124 to 3,010 — a 58% majority — in favor of borrowing up to $24.9 million to overhaul the middle school.
The Waterford Graded School District includes the Village of Waterford and parts of Rochester, Norway, Dover and the Town of Waterford.
Fox River Middle School was built in the mid-1960s.
Construction crews started work in the summer of 2019, and work was completed this fall, just before the current school year. Werchowski said the final price tag was around $22 million.
In doubling the school’s footprint, crews built a new multipurpose commons area and a 15,000-square-foot gymnasium that is three times bigger than the old gym. The new classrooms include state-of-the-art music rooms for band and orchestra students.
Art teacher Rachel Bergman said new classrooms for her students provide improved space for instruction, a kiln for pottery works, more room for storage and generous room for displaying artwork.
Bergman said she loves the natural light coming through the new windows.
“It’s a dream,” she said. “It’s incredible.”
Architects and construction contractors paid special attention to the older parts of the school, creating seamless transitions and blending new and old as much as possible.
Former classrooms for band and orchestra were converted into an enlarged library. Meanwhile, the old library was turned into classrooms. And the old gymnasium was retrofitted into a shop class Fab Lab.
The Fab Lab offers students and the general public access to equipment for 3-D printing, laser engraving, vinyl cutting and other skills.
“The possibilities are endless,” Fab Lab teacher Brad Singer said.
For music students, old classrooms have been replaced by authentic music studio space with acoustical ceilings and individual rehearsal rooms.
Nelson, a faculty member for 15 years, said the facilities feel more like a private music conservatory than a public school. She already has seen results in students, who seem to be performing better in their improved instructional space.
“They’re excited — they’re moving forward,” she said. “It’s a different kind of progress.”