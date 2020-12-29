'It's a dream': Waterford middle school 'has everything' after expansion approved by voters

WATERFORD — Students and staff at Fox River Middle School are making good use of the newly expanded school, after an upgrade that doubled the building’s size and opened the campus to sixth-graders.

Voters approved a referendum in November 2018 to authorize borrowing up to nearly $25 million to make improvements to the 50-year-old school at 921 W. Main St.

With completion of the project earlier this year and classes kicking off at the beginning of the 2020 fall semester, students and staff are seeing the finished product for the first time, including a new commons, gymnasium, music rooms and more.

“It’s really exceptional,” music teacher JoAnn Nelson said. “This has everything.”

With the expansion at Fox River Middle School, the campus now serves about 500 students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Sixth-graders previously had been part of the community’s three elementary schools.

Not only an educational benefit

Fox River Principal Jason Werchowski, who is serving his fourth year, said the enlarged campus allows the school to broaden both its curriculum for students and its program offerings for the general public.