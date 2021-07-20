It's a Cobb family thing: Father, son play in North-South All-Star Games 25 years apart

OSHKOSH — In 1996, Justin Cobb had the rare opportunity to travel to Oshkosh and participate in the Wisconsin Shrine Bowl — an event where the best high school senior football players from across the state play to raise money for charity.
Known as the North vs. South Charity All-Star Football Games today, high school coaches nominate their players in the hope they can play in this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Now, 25 years later, Cobb’s son Demarion has followed his father’s footsteps: A 2021 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he played as a running back for the South team in the Small School All-Star Game. The North won, 17-14.
“It’s an honor and a blessing,” said Demarion. “He always used to talk about these rare opportunities in football and playing this game. Once I got selected and got here, everything turned into reality.”
Like father, like son
Justin, 43, and Demarion, 18, have always been in sync when it came to football.
They both started football in grade school, played running back, made all-conference and All-Racine County teams in high school, and most impressively, received football scholarships to attend college.
“Growing up, I lived right around the corner from Park High School, where my dreams and aspirations was to be a star running back at the high school,” said Justin, a 1996 Park graduate. “I would get out of school and go watch their football practices and one day dream of being on that field and playing that position.”
And he achieved that goal, becoming a star player for his team.
After Justin attended and played football for the North Dakota State College of Science and moved back to Racine, he used his knowledge of the game and devoted his time to coaching football.
One person that caught on early to Justin’s coaching was his son.
“He got a lot of advanced learning when he was so young, just on him wanting to learn and play,” said Justin. “We would go in the back years and I’d toss him the ball, show him how to catch and how to tuck the ball away.”
Beyond playing football outside with his father, Demarion got more inspired by watching his father play the game.
“I got into football spending time with my dad and wanting to do what he was doing,” said Demarion. “I was always watching his football videos and tapes he showed me.”
The All-Star Games
The All-Star Games, sponsored by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, are hosted every year at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium for the benefit of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event consists of three games, with players participating in the Eight-Player Game, the Small Schools Game or the Large Schools Game.
Each year, more than 400 students are nominated to play, but only about half of those players are invited.
The emphasis of these games are not only to show off Wisconsin’s best talent, but more importantly, to play and raise money for charity.
According to Children’s of Wisconsin’s website, “in return for the honor of participating, each player raises at least $750 in funds for Children’s Wisconsin, the game’s beneficiary.”
The charity raised more than $295,000 of its $300,000 goal in donations.
“You know you’re benefiting those who cannot do what you can do and then you actually go into the hospital and see it,” said Justin. “It puts a lot of perspective for you and your teammates.”
Beyond raising money, Justin and Demarion are thankful for the relationships they’ve built because of this experience.
“It’s really an awesome experience hanging around people you see in articles and now getting to play with them and against people you’ve previously played in the playoffs,” said Demarion. “It’s really exciting to come together as a team and play one game.”
“It was the best experience I had in my life,” said Justin. “Some teammates I met at that game and I reconnected with them through Facebook. These friends can last a lifetime.”
Beyond high school football
Athletics aside, Demarion has always remained focused on his academics.
“Demarion has been an honor student all throughout his years at St. Catherine’s,” said Justin. “As much as I pushed him on the football field and training, I pushed him in academics.”
In the fall, Demarion will be attending Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri, majoring in sports management.
Justin envisions his son will continue to lead the pathway for future football players.
In his free time, Demarion has taken it upon himself to train some running backs at St. Catherine’s, running drills and doing conditioning with them.
“It shows what kind of kid he is. I call him Coach Cobb Junior,” said Justin. “One day, I see him coaching once he gets older.”
For now, Justin continues to be proud of what his son has been able to accomplish on his own.
“I’ll never forget Demarion telling me he would be better at football than me one day,” said Justin. “When he said that, I knew I was going to do everything I possibly could to make him better than me.”
Justin may yet fulfill his son’s dream.