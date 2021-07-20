It's a Cobb family thing: Father, son play in North-South All-Star Games 25 years apart

And he achieved that goal, becoming a star player for his team.

After Justin attended and played football for the North Dakota State College of Science and moved back to Racine, he used his knowledge of the game and devoted his time to coaching football.

One person that caught on early to Justin’s coaching was his son.

“He got a lot of advanced learning when he was so young, just on him wanting to learn and play,” said Justin. “We would go in the back years and I’d toss him the ball, show him how to catch and how to tuck the ball away.”

Beyond playing football outside with his father, Demarion got more inspired by watching his father play the game.

“I got into football spending time with my dad and wanting to do what he was doing,” said Demarion. “I was always watching his football videos and tapes he showed me.”

The All-Star Games

The All-Star Games, sponsored by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association, are hosted every year at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium for the benefit of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. The event consists of three games, with players participating in the Eight-Player Game, the Small Schools Game or the Large Schools Game.