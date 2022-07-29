Italian Fest enjoys all the comforts of home as event settles in at Roma Lodge for second year

MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine County’s Italian Fest prides itself on being a family event, so organizers say relocating to the Roma Lodge has been like a family reunion.

As the weekend festival opened Friday for the second year at Roma Lodge, patrons and volunteers cheered the new location for the annual celebration of Italian culture and heritage.

Located at 7130 Spring St., Roma Lodge serves as the year-round headquarters for groups that put together Italian Fest.

“This is our home,” kitchen coordinator Dennis Porcaro said. “It brings back that family atmosphere we’ve been looking for.”

The festival, now in its 43rd year, relocated in 2021 after a long run at Festival Hall in Downtown Racine. While the Roma Lodge grounds are more compact, organizers say the setting provides an intimate setting that is ideal.

Festival Chairman Pat Diem said the arrangement also allows Roma Lodge members to showcase their home base to hundreds of festival attendees every summer.

“We like it a lot,” Diem said. “It gives it a little bit more of a family feeling.”

The festival continues all weekend, with menu options featuring Italian chicken on Saturday and lasagna on Sunday.

The event, which raises money for charitable causes supported by Roma Lodge, typically draws between 8,000 and 12,000 people a year.

Lori Pedrosa of Racine, who brought her family for lunch on opening day, said she attended the festival regularly in Downtown Racine. She appreciates that parking is more plentiful at Roma Lodge — and that the quality of food remains quite high.

“We’re mainly here for the food,” she said.

Another opening day patron, Mark Pogorzelski of Racine, said he, too, has been an Italian Fest regular over the years. Pogorzelski said he does not mind where it is held; he simply appreciates the authentic Italian food and entertainment each year.

“It doesn’t really matter, the location,” he said. “It’s usually a good time.”

The festival also includes carnival games and an indoor craft fair.

About 250 members of Roma Lodge and other volunteers work in four-hour shifts to keep the festival grounds going throughout the three-day event, which continues until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Ed Staconis, who worked in the kitchen on opening day, has been volunteering at Italian Fest for 20 years.

Staconis said he never gets tired of watching crowds fill up the festival grounds and everyone having a good time.

“It seems like it just gets better year after year,” he said.

Another volunteer, Connie Aiello, a member of the affiliate Vittoria Colonna Lodge, served up cannoli, ice cream and baked goods to hungry patrons on opening day.

Aiello said she has been a part of Italian Fest since childhood, learning and then preserving traditions that she learned from her grandmother and mother. Watching the event unfold on opening day made Aiello feel connected to her Italian roots.

“This is the big one,” she said of the festival. “It’s family and tradition.”