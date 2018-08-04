CALEDONIA — An Italian biotechnology company has proposed building a more than 65,000-square-foot fermentation facility in Caledonia Business Park on Nicholson Road, an estimated $40 million investment.
The proposal was put forward by CSL — Centro Sperimentale del Latte — through its affiliated Wisconsin Limited Liability Company, ProBio RE LLC.
CSL, which was acquired by the international biotechnology company Sacco Systems in 2016, manufactures probiotics, lactic acid bacteria, molds and yeasts used in dietary supplements and food production.
According to the project application, CSL wants to establish its first U.S. location in Caledonia because of its proximity to major customers in the Midwest, cost of doing business and available workforce. The application said the “cluster of food and beverage businesses in the greater Milwaukee area and Wisconsin” would provide the talent pool to staff the facility.
The company plans on having 31 full-time employees by the end of 2021 and expanding to 40 employees by 2024.
Morton Zimmermann, on behalf of ProBio, told the Caledonia Plan Commission on Monday that the company also hoped to expand into the U.S. dairy market in the future, another reason why the company chose Wisconsin.
Laura Million from Racine County Economic Development Corporation and Ray Leffler from Newport Development Corporation, which owns Caledonia Business Park, said they’ve been working with Zimmermann and ProBio to bring this facility to Caledonia.
The proposed facility
Zimmermann and civil engineer Jason Daye from Excel Engineering gave an overview of the project to the Caledonia Plan Commission.
The facility would use about 10 acres of the 25-acre lot at 4011 Nicholson Road, just north of BEI Electronics. Zimmermann said the company was saving the other 10 acres for expansion in the future.
The site would include a stormwater retention pond and double walled tanks for storing liquid nitrogen and ammonia hydroxide. Zimmermann estimated the site would have five to 10 delivery trucks passing through per week.
Village President Jim Dobbs asked about fermentation odors. Zimmermann said there shouldn’t be any odors but if it became an issue the company has a technique for cleaning out odors before expelling the air.
If the project receives final approval, construction would begin this fall. The plan would be to have the facility fully operational in 2020 with the necessary Food and Drug Administration approvals in place.
The Plan Commission forwarded the proposal to the full Village Board with a recommendation for approval.
“We are pleased an international manufacturer is considering a location in our community,” Dobbs said in a public statement from RCEDC. “Village Staff and RCEDC continue to work with the company to secure the project and look forward to a decision that is beneficial for the company and our community.”
The Village Board meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
