It wasn't supposed to be on the agenda, but committee hears comments on political maps
Redistricting
Redistricting

It wasn't supposed to be on the agenda, but committee hears comments on political maps

YORKVILLE — The federal government is preparing to conduct the 2020 Census, which will result in congressional and state legislative maps being redrawn.

With those changes looming, area residents are weighing in on the issue, asking the Racine County Board to take a stand.

In 2011, after the 2010 Census, Wisconsin’s congressional district lines were redrawn and led to allegations, particularly from Democrats, that the lines were drawn in favor of Republicans.

Dozens of people attended the Racine County Government Services Committee meeting on Nov. 19, hoping to hear a discussion about a resolution that asked for the creation of a nonpartisan procedure for the preparation of legislative and congressional redistricting plans and maps.

Due to an agenda error, County Supervisor Janet Bernberg, who is the chair of the committee, said at the outset of the meeting that the agenda item about the resolution was not going to be discussed. But she permitted those in attendance to speak about it.

Racine Unified School Board member Mike Frontier, who is in favor of the resolution, said: “I grew up in Illinois where we went the other extreme of Democratic gerrymandering and are suffering the abuses of power in that direction,” Frontier said. “We need to have balanced government where people are running to the middle, instead of to the edges of gerrymandered districts.”

Frontier quoted the preamble to the U.S. Constitution: “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America,” to further enforce his point.

“This is an effort to have a ‘more perfect union,’ so all of us can participate,” Frontier said. “And our kids who want to vote, I hope, don’t lose a sense of energy of the efficacy of their vote.”

Joel Jacobsen, a former City of Burlington alderman and former Democratic candidate for Assembly District 63, also spoke in favor of the resolution; he said times have changed, and so should the redistricting process.

“This is not the gerrymandering of 1789 or 1852,” Jacobsen said, adding the software programs used in the creation of the current legislative and congressional map “are really incompatible now for a responsive democracy.”

In the past, the Racine County Board has received and filed resolutions passed by other Wisconsin county boards on the issue, but it has yet to pass a resolution of its own on gerrymandering.

‘Dysfunction’

Bernberg, of Wind Point, said the resolution will likely be discussed at committee and County Board meetings in December.

After the public comment period ended, the committee members had a robust discussion, not about the resolution or congressional and legislative maps, but the process by which the resolution made it on the agenda.

“It should go to the board and then the chairman refers it to a committee,” Bernberg explained. “Mechanically, we did something incorrect. And I found out an hour ago because I’ve been out of town.”

Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia took issue with took issue with members of the public knowing what was on the agenda before the committee members.

“There’s definitely something wrong with this system and whatever is going on,” Wisch said. “I would recommend that if it’s a committee meeting, the committee members should know what’s on the agenda before the public does. Because when you’re getting emails five days ahead of time encouraging you doing one thing one way or the other, and you’re not sure what is on the agenda, it’s kind of embarrassing.”

Wisch added that information “shouldn’t be leaked out to the public.”

“Or if somebody is going to leak it, give the people on the committee the opportunity to have the agenda in hand so you know how to respond to it,” Wisch said.

Bernberg said there were some “misunderstandings in writing the agenda” and encouraged Wisch to talk to legal counsel.”

Supervisor Tom Roanhouse of Waterford agreed with Wisch.

“I don’t know how the general public is privy to our meeting when we’re not even privy to it,” Roanhouse said. “If that doesn’t define ‘dysfunctional,’ we better redefine ‘dysfunction.’”

Bernberg replied that the agenda was done “improperly.”

Janet Bernberg

John Wisch

Tom Roanhouse

Mike Frontier

Joel Jacobsen

