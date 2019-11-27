It wasn't supposed to be on the agenda, but committee hears comments on political maps

After the public comment period ended, the committee members had a robust discussion, not about the resolution or congressional and legislative maps, but the process by which the resolution made it on the agenda.

“It should go to the board and then the chairman refers it to a committee,” Bernberg explained. “Mechanically, we did something incorrect. And I found out an hour ago because I’ve been out of town.”

Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia took issue with took issue with members of the public knowing what was on the agenda before the committee members.

“There’s definitely something wrong with this system and whatever is going on,” Wisch said. “I would recommend that if it’s a committee meeting, the committee members should know what’s on the agenda before the public does. Because when you’re getting emails five days ahead of time encouraging you doing one thing one way or the other, and you’re not sure what is on the agenda, it’s kind of embarrassing.”

Wisch added that information “shouldn’t be leaked out to the public.”

“Or if somebody is going to leak it, give the people on the committee the opportunity to have the agenda in hand so you know how to respond to it,” Wisch said.