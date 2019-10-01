ROCHESTER — Dennis Grochowski isn’t very superstitious, but 13 just might be his lucky number.
In 1971, Grochowski’s draft number was 13 and initial plans were that he was heading to Vietnam with the U.S. Army. During that time, the United States was winding down its involvement in the region and after basic training ended, Grochowski’s orders were changed and he was sent to Germany.
“I feel very fortunate (I did not go to Vietnam), who knows what would’ve happened over there,” Grochowski said. “I was willing to go and, I don’t know, somebody up above changed my orders and got me sent to Germany and I was very fortunate for that. But if I would’ve had to, I would’ve went.”
Growing up in Cudahy, Grochowski remembers seeing classmates go to Vietnam and come back, some with major injuries.
“I know people that came home and I knew people who didn’t come home,” Grochowski said.
Grochowski served his two years in Europe as an infantryman with the 8th Infantry Division.
“I got to see the world at the government’s expense,” Grochowski said, adding that he never found out why his orders changed.
Honor Flight
On Saturday, Grochowski, who now lives with his wife in Rochester, was one of several dozen veterans who participated in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., to see the Vietnam War Memorial along with other war memorials in the nation’s capital.
Initially thinking he needed to have experienced combat to be eligible for an Honor Flight, Grochowski said a neighbor told him that was not the case and convinced Grochowski to sign up.
Reluctant to go, his wife, Sherry, helped give Grochowski the last bit of motivation for him to agree to go on the Honor Flight.
“There was no gratitude for the sacrifices they made,” Sherry Grochowski said of the Vietnam-era veterans. “It’s kind of good that they’re getting this recognition.”
Grochowski brought his older son, Clint, with him on the all-day trip to Washington that started with arriving at General Mitchell International Airport at 4:30 a.m. for breakfast and then the flight east.
Grochowski said he didn’t really bond with the other veterans on the trip, with the exception of an 85-year-old Korean War veteran who also didn’t see combat but “worked behind the scenes.”
Once they landed in Baltimore, the veterans and their guests had a police escort from the airport to every memorial and to Arlington National Cemetery.
“We didn’t stop for nothing,” Grochowski said.
When the bus pulled up to the Vietnam War Memorial, Grochowski saw the wall with the names of those who died during the fight. On the wall, he found the names of two classmates from his time at Cudahy High School.
“It was very emotional, it was an emotional day for everyone,” Grochowski said.
Coming home, the veterans planned to take a nap on the flight, but as part of the Honor Flight schedule, they had one more task to do — mail call.
On the Honor Flight, each veteran is assigned a random number at the beginning of the day, not knowing it will be used for the mail call. Clint Grochowski had reached out to people his dad hadn’t heard from in years and asked them to write letters to him for the Honor Flight.
Grochowski’s mail call number was none other than his lucky number — 13.
“I could not believe that,” Grochowski said. “It (the number assignment) was just a coincidence, my son had nothing to do with that.”
‘An amazing day’
On the way home to Rochester, Grocowski called Sherry to tell her about his day.
“He started crying in the car twice,” Sherry Grochowski said. “My husband is not an emotional man.”
Sherry said that Dennis was overwhelmed by the support from the volunteers and had never experienced such feelings of being welcome as he had throughout the day.
The all-day affair left Grochowski in such awe; he said it is hard for him to describe how he felt.
“It was an amazing day,” Grochowski said. “I’ve got nothing but praise for the Honor Flight. It is an amazing day and they treat you like a king.”
