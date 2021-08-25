'It was never his agenda' | Burlington town leader Ralph Rice remembered for devotion to taxpayers

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — Longtime town government leader Ralph Rice is being remembered as a diplomatic and frugal steward of the public’s money.
Rice, 87, died on Friday at the Pine Brook Pointe assisted living center in Burlington, following a long battle with cancer.
The family is planning a celebration of his life from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 at the Racine County Fairgrounds in Yorkville.
His death comes just a few months after he decided to step aside as town chairman, a position he held as the culmination of a public service career that spanned more than 50 years.
His successor, Town Chairman Jeff Lang, who was elected in April, said Rice was like a North Star for the Town of Burlington, because of his consistently steady and reassuring leadership.
“Burlington is a better place for him having been in it,” Lang said.
Rice, who liked to say he could “work with anyone,” was known for getting in the middle of a heated dispute or disagreement and using his position to mediate a resolution.
His son, Jeff Rice, remembered his father for having a unique talent to bring people together.
“You’ve kind of got to work it out,” Jeff Rice said. “Dad had a way that he could get that done.”
Ralph Rice, the proprietor of Rice Family Farms on Bushnell Road, first got involved in the town as a volunteer firefighter in the 1960s. He later joined the planning and zoning committee, and he was elected to the town board in the 1980s.
He served more than 30 years as a town supervisor and then was elected town chairman in 2009.
He also was active in the Racine County Fair as a volunteer and board member.
Rice was known for safeguarding the town’s money by working to hold the line on taxes and keeping the town debt-free.
“Ralph was steadfast in his dedication to keeping the taxpayer’s pocketbook at the forefront of every issue,” Lang said.
His son recalled one time when the town’s firefighters wanted to spend more than $800,000 on a new firetruck. After a long discussion and negotiation, the town chairman agreed to the purchase — and borrowing money to do it.
Jeff Rice remembered hearing his father concede that, despite his thriftiness, firefighters needed the new truck to make sure they could “get the job done right.”
“It was never his agenda,” his son said. “It was always for the better of the community.”
In addition to his son, he is survived by his wife, Mary, another son, Steve, and a daughter, Tammy.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations for the County Fair or the town fire department. Jeff Rice said the family will decide where to donate the memorials after the Sept. 19 event.