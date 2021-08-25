'It was never his agenda' | Burlington town leader Ralph Rice remembered for devotion to taxpayers

His son, Jeff Rice, remembered his father for having a unique talent to bring people together.

“You’ve kind of got to work it out,” Jeff Rice said. “Dad had a way that he could get that done.”

Ralph Rice, the proprietor of Rice Family Farms on Bushnell Road, first got involved in the town as a volunteer firefighter in the 1960s. He later joined the planning and zoning committee, and he was elected to the town board in the 1980s.

He served more than 30 years as a town supervisor and then was elected town chairman in 2009.

He also was active in the Racine County Fair as a volunteer and board member.

Rice was known for safeguarding the town’s money by working to hold the line on taxes and keeping the town debt-free.

“Ralph was steadfast in his dedication to keeping the taxpayer’s pocketbook at the forefront of every issue,” Lang said.

His son recalled one time when the town’s firefighters wanted to spend more than $800,000 on a new firetruck. After a long discussion and negotiation, the town chairman agreed to the purchase — and borrowing money to do it.