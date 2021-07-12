'It was an idea and now it's real:' Local basketball league aiming to end gun violence tips off | WATCH NOW

Future games

Future PTGDBA basketball games will take place every Sunday until the championship game on August 29. The games are from 1-5 p.m. and are to be played at Dream Court, 601 Caron Butler Drive in Racine.

Admission is free and donations are welcome.

For more information on games, how to support the PTGDBA or become a sponsor, visit the Put the Guns Down Basketball Association's Facebook page (facebook.com/111037157838011/) or email 1isaiahlambert@gmail.com.