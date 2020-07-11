It took 12 hours to mitigate situation after tanker truck carrying 'very flammable liquid' rolled over on Highway V

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — It took around 12 hours for residents of Highway V to be allowed to return home after a tanker truck rolled over Friday, according to reports from Caledonia's police and fire departments.

The tanker truck, which was carrying "a very flammable liquid" according to the Caledonia Police Department, rolled over off the side of Highway V near its intersection with 6½ Mile Road just before noon Friday.

The Caledonia police and fire departments responded to the scene and soon after began evacuating all residents in the sparsely populated area within a half-mile radius of the crash. A hazmat squad from the South Shore Fire Department was called to the scene minutes after the crash.

Another tanker truck then came to the scene. Most of the flammable liquid was then pumped from the rolled over truck into the newly arrived vehicle. But due to the position of the overturned truck, not all of it could be removed quickly. About 1,000 gallons (equating to around 8,000 pounds of liquid) remained after the first stage.