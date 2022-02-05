It takes a village: Siblings raising two little girls of Racine mom who died in a car crash last month

Dannisha “Dee” Weatherspoon might have been the perfect mother. Diligent, loving and did whatever she could to make her two little girls happy.

“It was really important to (Dannisha) to raise her daughters the right way,” said Weatherspoon’s sister, Angelica Reed. “She never skipped a beat. She’d always have them at school, always give them breakfast. It was just a routine to make sure the girls — the girls was number one for her. They asked for something, she made sure she got it done for them.”

Weatherspoon died at the age of 29 on Jan. 21 in a car crash on Highway 32, just south of the Racine County border in Kenosha County. She was a passenger in the car, on her way to work as a cook at the dining hall at Carthage College.

Her family is currently looking after her two children, Deonna, 9, and Savannah, 4.

They created a GoFundMe fundraiser (gofund.me/dbd0b62e) with a goal of raising $20,000 to help care for the girls’ schooling, home transitions and other expenses. As of Friday morning, the fundraising site has raised almost $4,000.

Growing up

Weatherspoon was born on Nov. 29, 1992. She lived in Racine. She went to Gifford Elementary School, was homeschooled throughout middle school and graduated from Case High School.

She pursued a higher education at Gateway Technical College and finished her studies online through Penn Foster College. In March, she would have started beauty school in Kenosha to become an esthetician.

In 1995, Weatherspoon was adopted by Kelvin and Debra Weatherspoon, who had already adopted her biological brother, Landon Weatherspoon, prior.

According to her obituary, Dannisha had five maternal siblings, seven foster siblings and two special foster siblings.

Both Landon and Reed described Dannisha as “the baby of the family.”

“She would cling to me. She would follow me everywhere I was,” said Reed, the next older sibling to Dannisha.

Landon described Dannisha as “loving, caring and super fun. She always said things to make you smile.”

“She liked everything I liked. ‘Arthur,’ ‘Magic School Bus,’” he said.

Though she had a lot of siblings, there was one thing that made Dannisha such a special sister. “She came to each individual sibling and spent time with them,” Landon said.

Their fond memories with Dannisha include attending the Wisconsin State Fair and her trying to eat absolutely everything, her obsession with cheese and ramen noodles and her presence at every birthday, no matter what.

Caring for her kids

Dannisha was planning a surprise trip for her and her daughters to go to Disneyland before she died. Not for a birthday, not for doing well in school specifically. “It was for a vacation just because,” Landon and Reed said.

The siblings’ children all go to the same schools and all keep their eyes on each others’ children as one big family.

For now, the Weatherspoons’ oldest sister, Sondra, is now the primary caretaker of Deonna and Savannah, while the girls’ other aunts and uncles also take turns watching them.

Landon and Reed thanked all who have contributed to the fundraising site so far. From close friends to strangers, they have been overjoyed from the support they have received. “Not one person has said no,” Landon said.

“Just knowing that a girl was on her way to work, and a tragedy happened. That shows her character,” Landon said. “That’s one thing that — that breaks my heart, because that’s what she was doing. My sister wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary, but living life. Trying to get to work on time.”

