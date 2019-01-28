Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE COUNTY — Monday’s snowstorm may have brought some of the worst weather so far this year, but it is bringing out some of the best of Racine County.

Sarah Norkunas, a Racine resident who lives near the intersection of 16th Street and Lathrop Avenue, said she witnessed some true neighborly compassion right outside her front window Monday morning.

Norkunas said she saw a woman driving a van get stuck taking a turn onto Lathrop Avenue. Immediately, five people — including Norkunas’ husband, Carlos Rotger — rushed to the woman’s aid and helped shovel out her van. Just minutes later, a truck came and helped tow the woman out.

The event left a strong impression on Norkunas that taught her a lesson about how the Racine community can come together to help even a complete stranger.

“There’s so much always going around about how people hate each other, and race issues, and so much going around in Racine,” Norkunas said. “It was amazing to see somebody stuck and it didn’t matter who it was or what they were doing. Everybody stopped and helped her out.

“It’s what’s great about our community.”

Plowboys with heart

In another act of kindness, Vanessa Williams, who lives near Regency Mall, had a huge snowdrift at the end of her driveway. Dan Macemon, owner of Caledonia demolition contractor Macemon and Sons Inc., was driving past with his plow and saw Williams struggling.

“They had a big snowdrift in front of the driveway, 4 or 5 feet high,” Macemon said. “She couldn’t shovel that. I don’t want to see people like that out there with that much drift. It would take her days.”

Macemon used his plow and cleared out Williams’ driveway, along with some of her neighbors’ driveways. Williams estimated Macemon saved her at least 90 minutes.

“It’s good to remember that people are actually good and they want to help each other out,” Williams said.

In Mount Pleasant, Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff, the retired WRJN husband- and-wife news team, saw a plowing team put down some extra salt to help a stuck van get going in the 3400 block of Indiana Street.

In the early afternoon on Wright Avenue, two teenagers — Kaleb Miller, 17, and Ben Jarvis, 18 — used shovels to clear snow from the back tires of a woman’s Fiat while Gary Seal used his snow blower to clear the way ahead of her vehicle.

It took 10-15 minutes of work, but the three men helped the Fiat free itself from the snow and allowed a stranger get on with her day.

If you have any other stories about neighbors or strangers helping each other in the snow, contact Journal Times reporter Jonathon Sadowski at jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com or call him at 262-631-1720.

Adam Rogan contributed to this report.

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

