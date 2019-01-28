RACINE COUNTY — Monday’s snowstorm may have brought some of the worst weather so far this year, but it is bringing out some of the best of Racine County.
Sarah Norkunas, a Racine resident who lives near the intersection of 16th Street and Lathrop Avenue, said she witnessed some true neighborly compassion right outside her front window Monday morning.
Norkunas said she saw a woman driving a van get stuck taking a turn onto Lathrop Avenue. Immediately, five people — including Norkunas’ husband, Carlos Rotger — rushed to the woman’s aid and helped shovel out her van. Just minutes later, a truck came and helped tow the woman out.
The event left a strong impression on Norkunas that taught her a lesson about how the Racine community can come together to help even a complete stranger.
“There’s so much always going around about how people hate each other, and race issues, and so much going around in Racine,” Norkunas said. “It was amazing to see somebody stuck and it didn’t matter who it was or what they were doing. Everybody stopped and helped her out.
“It’s what’s great about our community.”
Plowboys with heart
In another act of kindness, Vanessa Williams, who lives near Regency Mall, had a huge snowdrift at the end of her driveway. Dan Macemon, owner of Caledonia demolition contractor Macemon and Sons Inc., was driving past with his plow and saw Williams struggling.
“They had a big snowdrift in front of the driveway, 4 or 5 feet high,” Macemon said. “She couldn’t shovel that. I don’t want to see people like that out there with that much drift. It would take her days.”
Macemon used his plow and cleared out Williams’ driveway, along with some of her neighbors’ driveways. Williams estimated Macemon saved her at least 90 minutes.
“It’s good to remember that people are actually good and they want to help each other out,” Williams said.
In Mount Pleasant, Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff, the retired WRJN husband- and-wife news team, saw a plowing team put down some extra salt to help a stuck van get going in the 3400 block of Indiana Street.
In the early afternoon on Wright Avenue, two teenagers — Kaleb Miller, 17, and Ben Jarvis, 18 — used shovels to clear snow from the back tires of a woman’s Fiat while Gary Seal used his snow blower to clear the way ahead of her vehicle.
It took 10-15 minutes of work, but the three men helped the Fiat free itself from the snow and allowed a stranger get on with her day.
Thank you, Jonathon Sadowski, for reporting the facts of who we really are. Regardless of appearances or beliefs, we're all naturally good at the core - with a strong desire to help one another and move forward together.
Over the weekend, I witnessed a young man come to the aid of an elderly woman who was having trouble walking through the snow to get to her car downtown. The young man had zero hesitation when he saw the trouble, climbed over the snow piled on the curb, and tenderly and graciously helped the woman into her car. Both were smiling from ear to ear. I was smiling (and still am) too.
Too bad she didn't have snow tires on that thing, wouldn't have needed any help.
