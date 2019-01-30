RACINE COUNTY — Despite Wisconsinites’ penchant for a cold beer, a handful of bars in and around the city closed Wednesday when temperatures dropped below negative-40 degrees Fahrenheit with wind chill.
A Facebook post by McAuliffe’s Pub/McAuliffe’s On The Square, 3700 Meacham Road and 213 Sixth Street, said “While I wanted to beat my chest and say ‘Yeah, this is Wisconsin dammit, we’re open!’ A wind chill of -50 is not in the norm. After pondering the situation I think everyone’s safety should be a priority. There’re are to (sic) many ‘What if’ situation’s this weather brings, none of which are worth a couple of bucks … Stay safe and stay warm.”
“Thank you for making the wise choice and for putting people first,” one Facebook user commented.
“How could you... jk... thanks,” another wrote.
Each of the Joey’s Bar locations, including two on Lathrop Avenue and one on Taylor Avenue, were closed too.
“I was going to go dang it. Lol,” one man wrote on Joey’s Facebook post.
On Monday, George’s Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., was open and promised to “help thaw you out” with soups, chili and drinks. Come Wednesday, it was closed, but was hoping to reopen Thursday afternoon.
Buckets Pub, 2031 Lathrop Ave., closed early Tuesday and didn’t bother opening Wednesday. It announced the closure with an all-caps Facebook post that read: “Guys, this is serious. They are closing bars. Bars are closing in Wisconsin.”
One commenter summed up the situation thusly: “The weather can close our schools, the weather can close our government, the weather can close (our) universities, the weather can close our roads, but you know it is totally serious if the weather closes are bars.”
And it wasn’t only bars that took the safe route.
Two Culver’s locations, on 21st Street and just off of Highway 20 near Interstate 94, closed on Wednesday too.
And at least one Wisconsin beer distributor reportedly halted shipments for the day, citing fear that beer would freeze in the trucks.
The freezing point of beer isn't all that different from water (32 degrees Fahrenheit) actually, according to TheKitchn.com. This is because beer is mostly made of water, although pure alcohol doesn't freeze until it's unearthly cold: negative 117 degrees Fahrenheit.
